Surabhi Redkar
April 14, 2022
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard history
First Meet
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the set of their 2011 film The Rum Diary. The duo began dating in 2012 after the actor's split from partner Vanessa Paradis
After two years of dating, the duo got engaged in 2014 and shortly after they tied the knot in a private ceremony at their LA home
Marriage
Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp on May 23, 2016, alleging he physically abused under the influence of alcohol and drugs
Divorce
The couple's divorce was finalised in 2017. Heard pledged to donate the 5.9 million pound earned in divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union
Divorce Settlement
Amber Heard's accusation
In 2018, the actress accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse in a personal essay she released in The Washington Post
In 2019, Johnny Depp sued Heard for defamation following her personal essay that suggested he abused her
Defamation Case
Johnny Depp filed a libel suit against a UK tabloid for a 2018 article that referred to him as a "wife beater." Depp lost the case in 2020 after London High Court dismissed his claim
Libel Suit
Following the libel case loss, Depp's career took a hit as the actor was removed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise where he played Gellert Grindelwald
Johnny Depp's career
Johnny Depp fans also rallied for Amber Heard's removal from the Aquaman franchise amid the former couple's ongoing legal battle.
Amber Heard's career
On April 12, Depp's USD 50 million defamation trial against Heard began its hearing at the Virginia court. Witnesses listed include celebrities like James Franco and Paul Bettany
Defamation Trial
