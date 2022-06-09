Heading 3
Johnny Depp’s dating history
Johnny Depp has been married twice, first to Lori Anne Allison in 1983 and later to Amber Heard in 2015 though both the marriages lasted a short while
Johnny Depp's Marriages
The Pirates of the Caribbean star was married to the make-up artist Lorii Anne Allison for two years from 1983 to 1985. The actor was just 20 when he tied the knot
Lori Anne Allison
Johnny Depp and Sherilyn Fenn, while shooting a 1985 short film called Dummies. The Twink Peaks actress dated him after her split from Prince
Sherilyn Fenn
Depp and actress Ellen Barkin dated in 1994 and had even made their relationship red carpet official although the duo split after a few months
Ellen Barkin
Reports suggest that Johnny and Juliette dated while working together on What's Eating Gilbert Grape although split following the same
Juliette Lewis
The Dirty Dancing star began dating Johnny Depp in 1989. The couple was also engaged in the 80s before eventually parting ways
Jennifer Grey
The Edward Scissorhands co-stars were engaged in 1990 but split three years later. The actor also got his famous “Winona Forever” tattoo during their relationship
Winona Ryder
One of the most famous couples from the 90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were in a relationship for four years before splitting up in 1998
Kate Moss
One of Johnny's longest relationships happened to be with French singer Vanessa Paradis whom the actor dated for 14 years and also shares kids, Lily-Rose and Jack with her
Vanessa Paradis
Johnny Depp met Amber Heard on the set of their 2011 film Rum Diary following which the duo dated and tied the knot in 2015 and split a year later
Amber Heard
