Itisha Arya

April 24, 2022

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: New details

Sexual assault allegation

Image: Getty Images

During opening statements, Amber Heard's attorney claimed his client suffered sexual violence at the hands of Johnny Depp. However, Depp said he had never struck his ex-wife Heard ever

On April 13, text messages between Depp and his neighbor Isaac Baruch were revealed in court. Johnny Depp reportedly wrote that Amber Heard was a 'rotting corpse.'

Image: Getty Images

Johnny Depp's controversial text

Katherine James, Amber Heard's personal assistant appeared virtuallyand reportedly revealed that Heard once spat on her face when she asked for a pay raise

Amber Heard's behaviour

Image: Getty Images

Johnny Depp's personal doctor recently testified how he was apparently called to the actor's home to clean up his wound and found Depp's missing fingertip

Image: Getty Images

Johnny Depp's missing fingertip

Image: Getty Images

During a recent hearing, the ex-couple's therapist, Laurel Anderson, who has seen the former couple many times reportedly said Depp and Heard are ‘engaged in mutual abuse.’

Mutual abuse

Image: Getty Images

Court documents alleged that Elon Musk had a three-way affair and had a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne at Depp and Heard's apartment

Threesome with Elon Musk

Image: Getty Images

According to Johnny Depp’s testimony, he reportedly feared Amber Heard was having an affair with James Franco

Amber Heard's extramarital affair

Image: Getty Images

While on the stand during a testimony on April 20, Depp claimed Heard once took a lit cigarette and 'stomped it out on my face.'

More domestic violence

Image: Getty Images

Johnny traveled to the Bahamas with Heard for a detox. He reportedly broke down and begged Heard to give him his medication amid a withdrawal and called it the lowest point in his life

Johnny's lowest point

Image: Getty Images

During his testimony on April 20, Johnny Depp alleged that his ex-wife would threaten to kill herself after they got into explosive arguments

Amber Heard’s suicide threats

