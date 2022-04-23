Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 24, 2022
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: New details
Sexual assault allegation
Image: Getty Images
During opening statements, Amber Heard's attorney claimed his client suffered sexual violence at the hands of Johnny Depp. However, Depp said he had never struck his ex-wife Heard ever
On April 13, text messages between Depp and his neighbor Isaac Baruch were revealed in court. Johnny Depp reportedly wrote that Amber Heard was a 'rotting corpse.'
Image: Getty Images
Johnny Depp's controversial text
Katherine James, Amber Heard's personal assistant appeared virtuallyand reportedly revealed that Heard once spat on her face when she asked for a pay raise
Amber Heard's behaviour
Image: Getty Images
Johnny Depp's personal doctor recently testified how he was apparently called to the actor's home to clean up his wound and found Depp's missing fingertip
Image: Getty Images
Johnny Depp's missing fingertip
Image: Getty Images
During a recent hearing, the ex-couple's therapist, Laurel Anderson, who has seen the former couple many times reportedly said Depp and Heard are ‘engaged in mutual abuse.’
Mutual abuse
Image: Getty Images
Court documents alleged that Elon Musk had a three-way affair and had a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne at Depp and Heard's apartment
Threesome with Elon Musk
Image: Getty Images
According to Johnny Depp’s testimony, he reportedly feared Amber Heard was having an affair with James Franco
Amber Heard's extramarital affair
Image: Getty Images
While on the stand during a testimony on April 20, Depp claimed Heard once took a lit cigarette and 'stomped it out on my face.'
More domestic violence
Image: Getty Images
Johnny traveled to the Bahamas with Heard for a detox. He reportedly broke down and begged Heard to give him his medication amid a withdrawal and called it the lowest point in his life
Johnny's lowest point
Image: Getty Images
During his testimony on April 20, Johnny Depp alleged that his ex-wife would threaten to kill herself after they got into explosive arguments
Amber Heard’s suicide threats
