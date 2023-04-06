APRIL 06, 2023

Heading 3

Journey behind Virat Kohli's new tattoo

Sunny Bhanushali, who is the founder and owner of Aliens Tattoo, wrote in a blog post that Virat Kohli felt a strong connection to his tattoo design. He believed that the tattoo was not only a beautiful piece of art but also a symbol of his spiritual journey

Former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Virat Kohli has many tattoos on his arms, including his parents’ names, his zodiac sign, his ODI cap number, and many more

Sunny in his blog wrote, ‘He wanted to cover up his old tattoo with a new one. I poured my heart and soul into the design, meticulously crafting each element to perfection’

The tattoo artist, Devendra Palav, is highly skilled in creating geometric and dotwork-style tattoos. The tattoo, which took more than 12 hours to complete, was created in two sessions

‘A new tattoo reflects his spirituality, something that would represent the interconnectedness of all things and the source of creation itself, something which depict higher ones and oneness, the structure of life, the source of all,’ Bhanushali added

As per the blog, the initial session for the tattoo was planned at the Mumbai studio. During this session, the cricketer spent around six hours getting his tattoo done

The second session for the tattoo was conducted in Bangalore and the session lasted for eight hours

The tattoo artist commended Virat Kohli for his attitude during the long hours of the tattoo sessions. In his blog, the artist praised Virat for not expressing any signs of exhaustion or discomfort, despite the physical strain that comes with getting a tattoo

After the tattoo procedure was finished, Virat Kohli gazed down at his new tattoo with a sense of astonishment and amazement, according to the blog post

The tattoo artist concluded, "He knew that this tattoo would be with him for the rest of his life, a powerful symbol of his spiritual journey and his connection to something greater than himself."

