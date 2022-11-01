Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

OCTOBER 30, 2023

Journey of Matthew Perry

The acting industry untimely lost one of its precious gems on October 29. The actor became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing on the NBC television sitcom FRIENDS. Let’s look at his astonishing journey 

Image source: Matthew Perry's Instagram

Matthew Perry

Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19, 1969, to American actor-model John Bennett Perry and Canadian journalist Suzanne Marie Morrison. Similar to Friends role his parents also separated in his childhood 

Image Source: Imdb

Early life 

The actor first appeared in front of the camera at only 10 years old as a child actor in the American drama series 240-Robert. Later on, he made his film debut as an adult actor in 1988 and also got a leading role in ABC sitcom Home Free

Image source: Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram

Acting career 

After being casted as Chandler Bing in the breakthrough sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman at the age of 24, the actor created history 

Image source: Friends's Instagram

Iconic role as Chandler Bing 

Perry continued to sparkle his shine even after the show ended. He starred in multiple successful films like The Ron Clark Story, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and 17 Again 

Image source: Matthew Perry's Instagram

After F.R.I.E.N.D.S

For his incredible performances, Matthew gained immense international fame and numerous awards and nominations

Image source: IMDb 

Fame & Recognition

Perry had been linked with multiple renowned celebrities like Julia Roberts, Yasmine Bleeth, and Lizzy Caplan. In 2020 he even got engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz but later called it off 

Image source: Friends's Instagram

Dating History 

The actor had been incredibly vocal about his addiction to alcohol and cocaine which started in 1997. Thus he advocated spreading awareness on this issue and even contributed to funding drug courts

Image source: Matthew Perry's Instagram

Addiction problem

Just a year before his passing, Perry released his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir' on November 1st, 2022

Image source: Matthew Perry's Instagram

Memoir 

We can't thank him enough for bringing a lot of sunshine and laughter into our lives. May his soul rest in peace

Image source: Matthew Perry's Instagram

Rest in Peace

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

Image Source: Pexels 

Disclaimer

