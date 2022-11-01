Matthew Perry
Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19, 1969, to American actor-model John Bennett Perry and Canadian journalist Suzanne Marie Morrison. Similar to Friends role his parents also separated in his childhood
Early life
The actor first appeared in front of the camera at only 10 years old as a child actor in the American drama series 240-Robert. Later on, he made his film debut as an adult actor in 1988 and also got a leading role in ABC sitcom Home Free
Acting career
After being casted as Chandler Bing in the breakthrough sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman at the age of 24, the actor created history
Iconic role as Chandler Bing
Perry continued to sparkle his shine even after the show ended. He starred in multiple successful films like The Ron Clark Story, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and 17 Again
After F.R.I.E.N.D.S
For his incredible performances, Matthew gained immense international fame and numerous awards and nominations
Fame & Recognition
Perry had been linked with multiple renowned celebrities like Julia Roberts, Yasmine Bleeth, and Lizzy Caplan. In 2020 he even got engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz but later called it off
Dating History
The actor had been incredibly vocal about his addiction to alcohol and cocaine which started in 1997. Thus he advocated spreading awareness on this issue and even contributed to funding drug courts
Addiction problem
Just a year before his passing, Perry released his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir' on November 1st, 2022
Memoir
We can't thank him enough for bringing a lot of sunshine and laughter into our lives. May his soul rest in peace
Rest in Peace
If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same
Disclaimer
