the Bachchans
Joyful family pictures of August 04, 2021
Isn’t this picture extremely adorable? The Bachchans definitely know how to bring in the New Year with utmost joy and goofiness
Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya are a trio that we will never get tired of seeing
Cuddles and endless love from Grandpa and Mumma is something everyone misses from their childhood
We love how the Bachchans got together to show respect to our doctors and frontline workers during covid last year
Family that celebrates birthdays together, sticks together! The Bachchans are seen celebrating Abhishek’s 44th birthday last year
Isn’t it absolutely adorable when the trio gets ready for family selfies? Also, we just cannot get enough of little Aaradhya’s adorable makeup!
This picture of Aaradhya with her Dadi and Mumma makes us want to relive all our childhood moments
When the young Bachchans got dressed up for an event and posed in front of the cameras. We just can’t decide who looks the best!
Aaradhya is definitely pampered by her Grandpa and this picture is the proof!
Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s loving mother-daughter bond is something we would all like to experience one day
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla