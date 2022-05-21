Entertainment

Khushboo Ratda

MAY 20, 2022

Jr NTR: Favourite of masses & family man 

|

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Jr NTR is celebrating his 39th birthday today, May 20 and fans are showering him with immense love on social media

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

He is a complete family man and knows how to balance his professional and personal life

 Birthdays or stepping out for family dinner, Tarak celebrates every moment in a simple way and allows us just a glimpse of what it means to be minimal and happy

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

'Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication' and this is the theme of this happy family picture

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Fans adore Tarak's humility and his love for the family. A beautiful picture of his family at the RRR premiere in Hyderabad

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

The Temper actor is a doting father to sons Atharv and Bhargav

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

 Here's a family that gives major travel goals

Image: Kamlesh Nand

 On May 19, Jr NTR stepped out for a family dinner with wife Lakshmi Pranathi and kids to celebrate his birthday

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

 On the work front, the man of the masses Jr NTR is gearing up for his next venture, helmed by Koratala Siva and NTR31 by Prashanth Neel

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

A priceless photo of the father-son duo to end with!

