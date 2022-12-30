DEC 30, 2022

Heading 3

Jr NTR: Man of Masses

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Even after spending more than two decades in the South film industry, Jr NTR manages to remain one of the most bankable stars

2 decades in the film industry

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

The actor has delivered some memorable performances over the years including Simhadri, Yamadonga, Adhurs, Temper, Jai Lava Kusa, to name just a few

Career trajectory

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

His last release, RRR directed by SS Rajamouli became a phenomenal success at the box office. The venture also received a lot of critical acclaim

The magic of RRR

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

The actor won over numerous hearts with his portrayal as Komaram Bheem, alongside Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju

Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Not just in India, but the Western audience also appreciated the project, showering it with numerous awards

RRR in the West 

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

The period action drama was also expected to be India's official entry at the Oscars. However, it could not be so

RRR for Oscars

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

RRR track Naatu Naatu recently got shortlisted for the Oscars, making it the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards in 2023

Naatu Naatu nomination

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Not just that, RRR also managed to connect with the fans in Japan. The film released there recently, turned out to be a massive triumph

RRR in Japan

Image: Twitter

After RRR, Jr NTR will next grace the silver screens with NTR30. Helmed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, this will be the actor’s 30th project

Jr NTR's Lineup

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

He also has Prashanth Neel's directorial, NTR31 in his kitty. The makers have already unveiled the first look poster for the movie

