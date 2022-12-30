DEC 30, 2022
Jr NTR: Man of Masses
Even after spending more than two decades in the South film industry, Jr NTR manages to remain one of the most bankable stars
2 decades in the film industry
The actor has delivered some memorable performances over the years including Simhadri, Yamadonga, Adhurs, Temper, Jai Lava Kusa, to name just a few
Career trajectory
His last release, RRR directed by SS Rajamouli became a phenomenal success at the box office. The venture also received a lot of critical acclaim
The magic of RRR
The actor won over numerous hearts with his portrayal as Komaram Bheem, alongside Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju
Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem
Not just in India, but the Western audience also appreciated the project, showering it with numerous awards
RRR in the West
The period action drama was also expected to be India's official entry at the Oscars. However, it could not be so
RRR for Oscars
RRR track Naatu Naatu recently got shortlisted for the Oscars, making it the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards in 2023
Naatu Naatu nomination
Not just that, RRR also managed to connect with the fans in Japan. The film released there recently, turned out to be a massive triumph
RRR in Japan
After RRR, Jr NTR will next grace the silver screens with NTR30. Helmed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, this will be the actor’s 30th project
Jr NTR's Lineup
He also has Prashanth Neel's directorial, NTR31 in his kitty. The makers have already unveiled the first look poster for the movie
Jr NTR's Lineup
