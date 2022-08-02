Heading 3
Jr NTR & Pranathi’s love story
Priyanka Goud
AUGUST 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Jr NTR and Pranathi are one of the cutest and strongest couples in the South Indian film industry
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
It was an arranged marriage, set by parents. Lucky are those people who find their soulmate to hold them forever in an arranged marriage. Jr NTR and his wife are a perfect example of the first look
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Jr NTR and Pranathi tied the knot on 11 May 2011 in Hyderabad followed by a grand reception attended by their friends, fans, and family members
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Jr NTR's wedding had become historic after 3000 celebrity guests, and 12,000 fans had attended it. It was truly the wedding of a superstar!
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Pranathi was only 18 years and was studying for her degree when she married Jr NTR. The couple is one classic example that age doesn’t matter when you love someone truly
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
The couple welcomed their first son, Abhay Ram in 2014. The couple was blessed with a second baby boy in 2019
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Jr NTR is true husband goals and daddy goals, and his few Instagram pictures are proof as they are all about his happy moments with family
Jr NTR described his wife Pranathi as one of the biggest influences in his life. Lakshmi Pranathi, off-screen, support him through thick and thin
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
He sure knows how to impress and pamper his ladylove. The actor, when he feels low, cooks a good meal for his wife
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rashmika Mandanna's family moments