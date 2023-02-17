FEB 17, 2023
Jr NTR-Ram Charan; Friends or foes?
Two of the biggest names from the South film fraternity, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have known each other for many years now
Image: RRR Instagram
Two South stalwarts
Image: RRR Instagram
These two were considered rivals for a long time because of their families. Both of them come from influential film backgrounds
Foe turned friends
However, things changed for better as both of them were roped in for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR
Image: RRR Instagram
RRR
Recently, Ram Charan admitted that there was a competition between the two. Although, he added that it was a healthy competition
Image: RRR Instagram
Healthy rivalry
During a recent interaction with the Golden Globes, the Acharya actor revealed that RRR became a medium for the two to announce to the world that they are friends
Image: RRR Instagram
Killed the rumor mills
He further added that he and Jr NTR have always tried to help each other and understand each other’s mental and physical states during the shoot
Image: RRR Instagram
Having each other's back
Ram Charan disclosed that there is a sense of brotherhood and camaraderie between them
Image: RRR Instagram
A sense of brotherhood
The Rangasthalam star was also quoted saying that once a family gathering is over, even his cousins are his competition
Image: RRR Instagram
Competition within the family
While Jr NTR belongs to the legendary family of NTR, Ram Charan is a part of the influential Konidela clan
Image: RRR Instagram
Influential film families
For the unversed, Ram Charan played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR, whereas Jr NTR was seen as Komaram Bheem
Image: RRR Instagram
The revolutionary duo
