Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 17, 2023

Jr NTR-Ram Charan; Friends or foes?

Two of the biggest names from the South film fraternity, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have known each other for many years now

Image: RRR Instagram

Two South stalwarts

Image: RRR Instagram

These two were considered rivals for a long time because of their families. Both of them come from influential film backgrounds

Foe turned friends

RRR to Kantara: South Oscar race 2023

RRR's Naatu Naatu nominated for Oscars

However, things changed for better as both of them were roped in for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR

Image: RRR Instagram

RRR

Recently, Ram Charan admitted that there was a competition between the two. Although, he added that it was a healthy competition

Image: RRR Instagram

Healthy rivalry

During a recent interaction with the Golden Globes, the Acharya actor revealed that RRR became a medium for the two to announce to the world that they are friends

Image: RRR Instagram

Killed the rumor mills

He further added that he and Jr NTR have always tried to help each other and understand each other’s mental and physical states during the shoot

Image: RRR Instagram

Having each other's back

Ram Charan disclosed that there is a sense of brotherhood and camaraderie between them

Image: RRR Instagram

A sense of brotherhood

The Rangasthalam star was also quoted saying that once a family gathering is over, even his cousins are his competition

Image: RRR Instagram

Competition within the family

While Jr NTR belongs to the legendary family of NTR, Ram Charan is a part of the influential Konidela clan

Image: RRR Instagram

Influential film families

For the unversed, Ram Charan played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR, whereas Jr NTR was seen as Komaram Bheem

Image: RRR Instagram

The revolutionary duo

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here