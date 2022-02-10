Jr NTR’s moments with his family

Jr. NTR got married to Lakshmi Pranathi in May 2011 and the pair welcomed their first child, Abhay Ram, in July 2014 and their second child, Bhargav Ram, on June 14, 2018. The actor posts rarely, but his social media posts give major family goals
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Jr. NTR and his little one, Bhargav, look adorable in this throwback picture as they smile cheerfully
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
All smiles
The actor is a complete family man and he shares a beautiful relationship with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Jr. NTR & his wife
The actor and his two munchkins dressed up in ethnic wear for Diwali and looked incredibly lovely
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Jr. NTR & his juniors
Here, Jr. NTR can be seen kissing his son Abhay as they travel by train, leaving everyone in awe
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
The cutest father-son duo
The actor and his wife, along with their son Abhay Ram, couldn't stop adoring the new addition to their family, Bhargav, in this throwback picture
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
All eyes on the newborn
In the picture, Jr NTR and Abhay Ram make the cutest partners in crime as they strike goofy expressions
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Partners in crime
The actor loves spending time with his children. In this video, he is enjoying the moment with his son, and he captioned it, "when you become a punching bag for your son."
Video: Jr. NTR Instagram
Punching bag
