Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 10, 2022

Jr NTR’s moments with his family

Heading 3

Family goals

Jr. NTR got married to Lakshmi Pranathi in May 2011 and the pair welcomed their first child, Abhay Ram, in July 2014 and their second child, Bhargav Ram, on June 14, 2018. The actor posts rarely, but his social media posts give major family goals

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Jr. NTR and his little one, Bhargav, look adorable in this throwback picture as they smile cheerfully

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

All smiles

The actor is a complete family man and he shares a beautiful relationship with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Jr. NTR & his wife

The actor and his two munchkins dressed up in ethnic wear for Diwali and looked incredibly lovely

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Jr. NTR & his juniors

Here, Jr. NTR can be seen kissing his son Abhay as they travel by train, leaving everyone in awe

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

The cutest father-son duo

The actor and his wife, along with their son Abhay Ram, couldn't stop adoring the new addition to their family, Bhargav, in this throwback picture

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

All eyes on the newborn

In the picture, Jr NTR and Abhay Ram make the cutest partners in crime as they strike goofy expressions

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Partners in crime

The actor loves spending time with his children. In this video, he is enjoying the moment with his son, and he captioned it, "when you become a punching bag for your son."

Video: Jr. NTR Instagram

Punching bag

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Finest works of Tom Hiddleston

Click Here