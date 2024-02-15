Heading 3
Jr NTR's movies to watch before Devara
It is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively
RRR
Image: IMDb
It revolves around the concept of ‘fake dating,’ with Jr NTR portraying the lead character, Krish. The movie also has Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in pivotal roles
Image: IMDb
Brindaavanam
The chemistry between Jr NTR and Mohanlal is undoubtedly one of the major high points of the movie
Image: IMDb
Janatha Garage
The film stars Jr NTR in a triple role. It is a story of identical triplets who get separated at a young age and follow different paths
Jai Lava Kusa
Image: IMDb
It is the story of a corrupt police officer whose life changes after a case. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, it stars Jr NTR as sub-inspector Daya
Temper
Image: IMDb
This action thriller has an impressive concept and marks the 25th film of Jr NTR as an actor. It was dubbed in Hindi as Family - Ek Deal
Nannaku Prematho
Image: IMDb
It is an action masala film written and directed by Harish Shankar. Alongside Jr NTR, the movie has Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shruti Haasan
Ramayya Vasthavayya
Image: IMDb
Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Simhadri received acclaim for its story, direction, and emotional scenes. JR NTR did complete justice to his role
Simhadri
Image: IMDb
Called one of the most successful Telugu films of its time, Student No: 1 is the directorial debut of SS Rajamouli, and Jr NTR headlined the cast
Student No: 1
Image: IMDb
Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava
Image: IMDb
The film opened to positive reviews and proved to be a commercial success. Touted as an action drama movie, it features Pooja Hegde as the female lead
