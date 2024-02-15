Heading 3

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Jr NTR's movies to watch before Devara

It is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively

RRR

It revolves around the concept of ‘fake dating,’ with Jr NTR portraying the lead character, Krish. The movie also has Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in pivotal roles

Brindaavanam

The chemistry between Jr NTR and Mohanlal is undoubtedly one of the major high points of the movie

Janatha Garage

The film stars Jr NTR in a triple role. It is a story of identical triplets who get separated at a young age and follow different paths

Jai Lava Kusa

It is the story of a corrupt police officer whose life changes after a case. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, it stars Jr NTR as sub-inspector Daya

Temper

This action thriller has an impressive concept and marks the 25th film of Jr NTR as an actor. It was dubbed in Hindi as Family - Ek Deal

Nannaku Prematho

It is an action masala film written and directed by Harish Shankar. Alongside Jr NTR, the movie has Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shruti Haasan

Ramayya Vasthavayya

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Simhadri received acclaim for its story, direction, and emotional scenes. JR NTR did complete justice to his role

Simhadri

Called one of the most successful Telugu films of its time, Student No: 1 is the directorial debut of SS Rajamouli, and Jr NTR headlined the cast

Student No: 1

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

The film opened to positive reviews and proved to be a commercial success. Touted as an action drama movie, it features Pooja Hegde as the female lead

