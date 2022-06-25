Heading 3

JugJugg Jeeyo: Kiara-Varun on each other

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

In an interview, Varun revealed that he was ‘dying’ to work with Kiara after doing a song with her in Kalank as he felt their Jodi didn’t get enough limelight

‘Dying to work with Kiara’

The actor once heaped praises for his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star and stated that the actress has grown over the years

Varun believes Kiara grew as an actor

Varun called Kiara one of the best actors that currently he is working with. He also added that she has worked so hard in the film

‘Kiara is one of best actresses’

The actress revealed that Varun is caring and they both want each other to grow and become better people

Kiara dubs Varun as ‘caring’

The star quipped she mothers him a lot and looks after him. He added that he learns a lot from her

Varun says Kiara mothers him

The JugJugg Jeeyo actress once revealed that Varun is one of those actors, she always wanted to work with

Kiara on Varun

In an interview, Kiara said that they are much closer now as they have gone through so many roadblocks while making JugJugg Jeeyo

Kiara calls Varun her friend

In an interview, Varun jokingly said that Kiara is a keen follower of industry trends

Varun on Kiara

During a chat, Kiara said that she shares a Tom & Jerry kind of goofy equation with Varun and they were always laughing on the sets

Tom & Jerry

Kiara told that she loved Varun in Badlapur and in Judwaa 2'

Kiara’s fav work of Varun

