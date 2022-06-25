Heading 3
JugJugg Jeeyo: Kiara-Varun on each other
Image: Pinkvilla
In an interview, Varun revealed that he was ‘dying’ to work with Kiara after doing a song with her in Kalank as he felt their Jodi didn’t get enough limelight
‘Dying to work with Kiara’
Image: Pinkvilla
The actor once heaped praises for his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star and stated that the actress has grown over the years
Varun believes Kiara grew as an actor
Image: Pinkvilla
Varun called Kiara one of the best actors that currently he is working with. He also added that she has worked so hard in the film
‘Kiara is one of best actresses’
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress revealed that Varun is caring and they both want each other to grow and become better people
Kiara dubs Varun as ‘caring’
Image: Pinkvilla
The star quipped she mothers him a lot and looks after him. He added that he learns a lot from her
Varun says Kiara mothers him
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The JugJugg Jeeyo actress once revealed that Varun is one of those actors, she always wanted to work with
Kiara on Varun
Image: Pinkvilla
In an interview, Kiara said that they are much closer now as they have gone through so many roadblocks while making JugJugg Jeeyo
Kiara calls Varun her friend
Image: Pinkvilla
In an interview, Varun jokingly said that Kiara is a keen follower of industry trends
Varun on Kiara
During a chat, Kiara said that she shares a Tom & Jerry kind of goofy equation with Varun and they were always laughing on the sets
Tom & Jerry
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara told that she loved Varun in Badlapur and in Judwaa 2'
Kiara’s fav work of Varun
Image: Pinkvilla
