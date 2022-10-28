Heading 3

Julia Roberts
through the years

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Oozing Elegance

Julia Roberts walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022 and the Ticket to Paradise star stunned in an elegant look as she wore a stunning black jumpsuit

Image: Getty Images

Cool Shades

The best thing about Julia Roberts is that she can pull off every look with that dazzling smile and this green suit and coloured shades look is proof of that

Image: Getty Images

Rocking Curls

There was a time when Julia Roberts rocked the perfect black curls and this throwback photo of the actress from 2001 captures that look

Image: Getty Images

Going Blonde

Julia Roberts flaunted her blonde hair at the premiere of Ocean's Eleven and the actress certainly showed how she was pulling them off with utmost style

Image: Getty Images

Julia Roberts was a co-chair at Met Gala 2008 with George Clooney and Giorgio Armani. The actress walked the red carpet alongside the famed designer at the gala

Met Gala Co-Chair

Image: Getty Images

Diva Vibes

Julia Roberts gave absolute diva vibes as she attended the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2014 sporting a charming look

Image: Getty Images

Premiere Look

Julia Roberts walked the red carpet for Eat Pray Love's premiere in a gorgeously simple black blazer look and this 2010 style still has us obsessed

Image: Getty Images

Resplendent in Red

Julia Roberts was a picture of beauty as she attended the August: Osage County premiere during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival in a stunning red outfit

Image: Getty Images

Black and White

Julia Roberts was awarded the Icon Award at the Academy Museum Gala 2022 and the actress sported a brilliant black and white outfit for the same

Image: Getty Images

Pretty Pink

At the Ticket to Paradise premiere, Julia Roberts rocked a low-neck, pop pink coloured gown and the actress was a sight to behold in the same

