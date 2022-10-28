Julia Roberts
through the years
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Oozing Elegance
Julia Roberts walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022 and the Ticket to Paradise star stunned in an elegant look as she wore a stunning black jumpsuit
Image: Getty Images
Cool Shades
The best thing about Julia Roberts is that she can pull off every look with that dazzling smile and this green suit and coloured shades look is proof of that
Image: Getty Images
Rocking Curls
There was a time when Julia Roberts rocked the perfect black curls and this throwback photo of the actress from 2001 captures that look
Image: Getty Images
Going Blonde
Julia Roberts flaunted her blonde hair at the premiere of Ocean's Eleven and the actress certainly showed how she was pulling them off with utmost style
Image: Getty Images
Julia Roberts was a co-chair at Met Gala 2008 with George Clooney and Giorgio Armani. The actress walked the red carpet alongside the famed designer at the gala
Met Gala Co-Chair
Image: Getty Images
Diva Vibes
Julia Roberts gave absolute diva vibes as she attended the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2014 sporting a charming look
Image: Getty Images
Premiere Look
Julia Roberts walked the red carpet for Eat Pray Love's premiere in a gorgeously simple black blazer look and this 2010 style still has us obsessed
Image: Getty Images
Resplendent in Red
Julia Roberts was a picture of beauty as she attended the August: Osage County premiere during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival in a stunning red outfit
Image: Getty Images
Black and White
Julia Roberts was awarded the Icon Award at the Academy Museum Gala 2022 and the actress sported a brilliant black and white outfit for the same
Image: Getty Images
Pretty Pink
At the Ticket to Paradise premiere, Julia Roberts rocked a low-neck, pop pink coloured gown and the actress was a sight to behold in the same
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Matthew Perry :
Memoir reveals