Jung Hae In's Top 10 looks

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

Jung Hae In is all things lovely and we stay in awe of his charms everyday

Made for the sky

Image: News1

He has a flawless presence that can wow everyone

Flawless

Image: News1

He carries this air of simplicity around him and yet manages to stand out

Innocence

Image: News1

His laughing face continues to be a fan favourite

Eye smile

Image: News1

Jung Hae In is aware of his talents and uses them to his best

Charming

Image: News1

His presence is enchanting almost as he manages to pull in more fans each day

Captivating

Image: News1

Effortless

His beauty is effortless, so much so that one can only wonder how he looks so amazing every day

Image: News1

He always carries a mannered demeanour, making people like him

Smiley

Image: News1

On top of that, he is kind and genuine to others around him

Physique

Image: News1

He resides in the most favored lists of multiple people around the world

Loving

