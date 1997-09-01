Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 1, 2023

Entertainment

Jungkook facts every ARMY should know

Jungkook, also known as the "Golden Maknae," was born in Busan, South Korea on September 1, 1997. Being the youngest in the group earned him the nickname Golden Maknae

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Busan's Prince

Jungkook garnered attention from seven music labels before his debut. In 2011, he took part in the SuperStar K Season 3 audition, where he sang 2AM’s “This Song,” catching the eyes of major Korean music labels, including Big Hit Entertainment

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Music Labels Came Knocking

Jungkook chose to join BTS over other major entertainment companies, driven by his admiration for BTS leader, RM (Kim Namjoon)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Joining BTS

He almost went by 'Seagull' but decided to use his real name 'Jeon Jeongguk,' later tweaking the spelling to Jungkook

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Stage Name Twist

Jungkook's musical talents extend to the guitar and drums, often showcased on BTS reality shows

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Multi-Instrumentalist

He started training in taekwondo at the age of 12 and earned a black belt

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Taekwondo Black Belt

Jungkook made history as the first Korean artist to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

FIFA World Cup Performer

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook's journey into tattoos started with 'A.R.M.Y' on his right hand, which he has continued to expand

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Inked with 'A.R.M.Y'

He once aspired to be a professional gamer due to his deep love for video games

Gaming Enthusiast

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook has displayed beatboxing skills since his debut, creating unique rhythms by blending vocal sounds with beatbox elements

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Beatbox Maestro

