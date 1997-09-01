Jungkook facts every ARMY should know

Jungkook, also known as the "Golden Maknae," was born in Busan, South Korea on September 1, 1997. Being the youngest in the group earned him the nickname Golden Maknae
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Busan's Prince
Jungkook garnered attention from seven music labels before his debut. In 2011, he took part in the SuperStar K Season 3 audition, where he sang 2AM’s “This Song,” catching the eyes of major Korean music labels, including Big Hit Entertainment
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Music Labels Came Knocking
Jungkook chose to join BTS over other major entertainment companies, driven by his admiration for BTS leader, RM (Kim Namjoon)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Joining BTS
He almost went by 'Seagull' but decided to use his real name 'Jeon Jeongguk,' later tweaking the spelling to Jungkook
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Stage Name Twist
Jungkook's musical talents extend to the guitar and drums, often showcased on BTS reality shows
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Multi-Instrumentalist
He started training in taekwondo at the age of 12 and earned a black belt
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Taekwondo Black Belt
Jungkook made history as the first Korean artist to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
FIFA World Cup Performer
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook's journey into tattoos started with 'A.R.M.Y' on his right hand, which he has continued to expand
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Inked with 'A.R.M.Y'
He once aspired to be a professional gamer due to his deep love for video games
Gaming Enthusiast
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook has displayed beatboxing skills since his debut, creating unique rhythms by blending vocal sounds with beatbox elements