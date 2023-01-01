Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 25, 2023

Entertainment

Jungkook, Stray Kids at Global Citizen Fest 

On September 23, New York City's Central Park transformed into a hub of musical talent and global advocacy, as it hosted the 2023 Global Citizen Festival

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival advocates for equality amongst all including gender equality, resolving global hunger and climate emergency

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

K-pop sensations Stray Kids (3RACHA) and BTS' Jungkook were among the lineup for the socially-centric event

Image: JYP Entertainment

3RACHA, a subunit of Stray Kids including members Bangchan, Changmin, and Han, replaced the full group

Image: JYP Entertainment

 Stray Kids was originally scheduled to perform but couldn’t owing to a minor car accident involving members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin

Image: JYP Entertainment

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids' subunit 3RACHA left a lasting impression with their energetic performances of HEYDAY and TOPLINE, showcasing their musical prowesses

Both 3RACHA's and Jungkook's performances served as platforms for not only musical talent but also highlighted their commitment to global issues

Image: JYP Entertainment

Jungkook performed his latest hit track Seven, along with Still With You, Euphoria followed by Dynamite and Permission To Dance at the festival

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fans were surprised to see Latto on stage with Jungkook for their latest collab Seven

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Despite the last-minute change, both 3RACHA and Jungkook delivered powerful performances accompanied by a thought-provoking message

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here