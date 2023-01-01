Jungkook, Stray Kids at Global Citizen Fest
On September 23, New York City's Central Park transformed into a hub of musical talent and global advocacy, as it hosted the 2023 Global Citizen Festival
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The 2023 Global Citizen Festival advocates for equality amongst all including gender equality, resolving global hunger and climate emergency
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
K-pop sensations Stray Kids (3RACHA) and BTS' Jungkook were among the lineup for the socially-centric event
Image: JYP Entertainment
3RACHA, a subunit of Stray Kids including members Bangchan, Changmin, and Han, replaced the full group
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids was originally scheduled to perform but couldn’t owing to a minor car accident involving members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin
Image: JYP Entertainment
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids' subunit 3RACHA left a lasting impression with their energetic performances of HEYDAY and TOPLINE, showcasing their musical prowesses
Both 3RACHA's and Jungkook's performances served as platforms for not only musical talent but also highlighted their commitment to global issues
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jungkook performed his latest hit track Seven, along with Still With You, Euphoria followed by Dynamite and Permission To Dance at the festival
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fans were surprised to see Latto on stage with Jungkook for their latest collab Seven
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Despite the last-minute change, both 3RACHA and Jungkook delivered powerful performances accompanied by a thought-provoking message
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC