Jungkook, The Kid LAROI, Central Cee: TOO MUCH
On October 19, The Kid LAROI dropped the teaser clip of the upcoming single Too Much
Jungkook, The Kid LAROI, and Central Cee are set against a stack of fresh magazines with their cover images on them
Prior to the release of Too Much, The Kid Laroi had teased the single by hinting that he had worked with BTS’ Jungkook
The Kid Laroi also shared a photo of himself with the BTS singer, captioned, “Me & JK” alongside a series of emojis including the black arrow with soon
Too Much was released today (October 20) and features appearances from both BTS’ Jungkook and UK rapper Central Cee
Too Much dropped a music video that features appearances by all three musicians
The Kid Laroi and Central Cee handle the verses on the new collaboration, while Jungkook provides his smooth vocals during the choruses
Meanwhile, Jungkook is preparing to release his own debut solo album titled Golden which will drop on November 3
This will be followed by the singer’s first solo concert in Seoul on November 20
The back-to-back hits from our maknae and the Seoul tour excite the ARMY like never before for BTS fame’s solo journey
