Jungkook's Standing Next to You: Highlights
The most awaited album of the year GOLDEN is here today as per a Weverse statement by BIGHIT MUSIC
The album includes 11 songs in total with Standing Next to You being the main track featuring Major Lazor
This album also features Jungkook's previously released singles 3D and seven making it more special
Every hour, every minute, every second, Jungkook is working on his solo album — at least that’s what it feels like!
Here is the tracklist of all the 11 songs for the album GOLDEN other than Seven (clear and explicit versions) and 3D
Closer to You, Standing Next to You (feat. Major Lazor), Yes or No, Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, Shot Glass of Tears
His dance performance bears a similarity to Michael Jackson, portraying a tribute by the K-pop artist to the legendary King of Pop
The official MV also commences by showcasing a tunnel scene, featuring a woman strolling next to a white car bearing the license plate marked as X001
The song has a cool vibe and makes you want to groove at the same time, with honey-like vocals of our GOLDEN maknae
Finally, all the wait was worth it with his deadly dance moves and smooth vocals.
