Jurassic World Dominion: Things to know
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Jurassic World Instagram
Jurassic World Dominion is all set to release in theatres on June 10. The film marks the end of the Jurassic World tragedy which started with the first film in 2015
Release Date
Image: Getty Images
Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles, the duo will be reprising their roles from the franchise
Cast
Image: Sam Neill Instagram
The final instalment of the Jurassic World franchise is special since it brings back the OG cast of Jurassic Park, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum back
OG Trio
Image: Getty Images
While there's no doubt that the franchise is all set to get an epic finale, the flm's runtime isn't too long and has been set at 2 hours 23 minutes
Jurassic World 3 runtime
Credits: IMDb
Jurassic World has been set i4 years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which took place three years after Jurassic World
Timeline
Image: Getty Images
It was previously revealed by the film's director Colin Trevorrow in an interview that Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum won't be having cameos but are important to the story
Not a cameo
Image: IMDb
Jurassic World Dominion will have dinosaurs walk among the human-kind and will ask the question what if Dinosaurs lived amongst us
Plot
Image: Getty Images
Chris Pratt who reunites with Bryce Dallas Howard for the third time spoke about working with her again and called her an "extraordinary person."
Cast Rapport
Image: Chris Pratt Instagram
Director Collin Trevorrow described the third film in the trilogy as a "science thriller" while talking to Entertainment Weekly about the film's genre
Science Thriller
Image: Jurassic World Instagram
The film's trailers saw the introduction of the wildest and scariest Dinosaur, the Giganotosaurus and fans have been excited about witnessing the same
Giganotosaurus
