Jurassic World Dominion: Things to know

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Jurassic World Instagram

Jurassic World Dominion is all set to release in theatres on June 10. The film marks the end of the Jurassic World tragedy which started with the first film in 2015

Release Date

Image: Getty Images

Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles, the duo will be reprising their roles from the franchise

Cast

Image: Sam Neill Instagram

The final instalment of the Jurassic World franchise is special since it brings back the OG cast of Jurassic Park, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum back

OG Trio

Image: Getty Images

While there's no doubt that the franchise is all set to get an epic finale, the flm's runtime isn't too long and has been set at 2 hours 23 minutes

Jurassic World 3 runtime

Credits: IMDb

Jurassic World has been set i4 years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which took place three years after Jurassic World

Timeline

Image: Getty Images

It was previously revealed by the film's director Colin Trevorrow in an interview that Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum won't be having cameos but are important to the story

Not a cameo

Image: IMDb

Jurassic World Dominion will have dinosaurs walk among the human-kind and will ask the question what if Dinosaurs lived amongst us

Plot

Image: Getty Images

Chris Pratt who reunites with Bryce Dallas Howard for the third time spoke about working with her again and called her an "extraordinary person."

Cast Rapport

Image: Chris Pratt Instagram

Director Collin Trevorrow described the third film in the trilogy as a "science thriller" while talking to Entertainment Weekly about the film's genre

Science Thriller

Image: Jurassic World Instagram

The film's trailers saw the introduction of the wildest and scariest Dinosaur, the Giganotosaurus and fans have been excited about witnessing the same

Giganotosaurus

