Heading 3

Justin and Hailey Bieber: Quotes on Love

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Hailey gushed about Justin Bieber in an Instagram post calling him an incredible man and said, "You make me a better human being, you make me happier than I've ever been"

Incredible Man

Image: Getty Images

Justin made the sweetest love confession on social media as he wrote for Hailey, "Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day!"

Love Confession

Image: Getty Images

In an interview with Vogue, Hailey spoke about Justin and said, "At the end of the day, too, he's my best friend. I never get sick of him."

Best Friend

Image: Getty Images

When Hailey was asked about her favourite thing about Justin, she said, "A guy's scent is so important. That smell — it's what makes you miss them."

Favourite Things

Image: Justin Bieber Instagram

Justin spoke about his relationship with Hailey in detail and told Vogue how her "structured and logical" personality is what makes them a perfect match

Hailey's Traits

Image: Justin Bieber Instagram

Justin had shared a wife appreciation post on his Instagram where sweetly wrote, "You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you."

Wife Appreciation

Image: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber spoke about the best traits that her husband has and said, "He is incredible. He crushes everything. Every song, every feature."

Justin's Hardwork

Image: Justin Bieber Instagram 

Justin mentioned in his Vogue interview how Hailey changed him saying, ". “I believe that God blessed me with Hailey."

Changed Man

Image: Justin Bieber Instagram

Hailey Bieber spoke about being forever in love with Justin and said, "Life gets more beautiful every day because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.”

Forever

Image: Justin Bieber Instagram

While Hailey maintained that marriage is "scary" she said, "But it’s also the person that I’ve literally been in love with for so many years. So, that’s the best part about it."

On Marriage

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Khloe Kardashian's relationship quotes

Click Here