Justin and Hailey Bieber: Quotes on Love
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Hailey gushed about Justin Bieber in an Instagram post calling him an incredible man and said, "You make me a better human being, you make me happier than I've ever been"
Incredible Man
Image: Getty Images
Justin made the sweetest love confession on social media as he wrote for Hailey, "Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day!"
Love Confession
Image: Getty Images
In an interview with Vogue, Hailey spoke about Justin and said, "At the end of the day, too, he's my best friend. I never get sick of him."
Best Friend
Image: Getty Images
When Hailey was asked about her favourite thing about Justin, she said, "A guy's scent is so important. That smell — it's what makes you miss them."
Favourite Things
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Justin spoke about his relationship with Hailey in detail and told Vogue how her "structured and logical" personality is what makes them a perfect match
Hailey's Traits
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Justin had shared a wife appreciation post on his Instagram where sweetly wrote, "You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you."
Wife Appreciation
Image: Getty Images
Hailey Bieber spoke about the best traits that her husband has and said, "He is incredible. He crushes everything. Every song, every feature."
Justin's Hardwork
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Justin mentioned in his Vogue interview how Hailey changed him saying, ". “I believe that God blessed me with Hailey."
Changed Man
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Hailey Bieber spoke about being forever in love with Justin and said, "Life gets more beautiful every day because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.”
Forever
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
While Hailey maintained that marriage is "scary" she said, "But it’s also the person that I’ve literally been in love with for so many years. So, that’s the best part about it."
On Marriage
