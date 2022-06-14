Heading 3

Justin Bieber and Hailey: Romance rewind

JUNE 14, 2022

Image: Getty Images

Justin and Hailey first met at a fan event (for Justin, not Hailey) in 2009. Hailey, who was 12 at the time, kept her arms firmly crossed throughout their entire encounter

First meet

Image: Justin Bieber Instagram

After they were seen together at church, Justin and Hailey denied any romantic involvement

Dating rumors

Image: Getty Images

Justin and Hailey managed to maintain their friendship in the face of relationship rumors and celebrated the start of 2015 together

New Year's Eve together

Image: Justin Bieber Instagram

In the summer of 2015, Justin and Hailey got matching "G" tattoos. They got inked in honor of Georgia Veach, the young daughter of Chad Veach

Matching tattoos

Image: Justin Bieber Instagram

Throughout their tropical vacation, Justin posted a flurry of photos with Hailey, his father, and his siblings including one fan-favorite video of Justin teasing Hailey

First vacation

Image: Justin Bieber Instagram

Justin and Hailey spent the start of 2016 together in St. Barts, where, according to People, they exchanged a New Year's kiss at Leonardo DiCaprio's New Year party

Vacation PDA

Image: Getty Images

Justin posted two Instagram photos with Hailey and called her the "love of my life," confirming their engagement

Engaged

Image: Hailey Bieber Instagram

According to an interview with Vogue, published in January 2019, Hailey moved into Justin's home just outside Toronto

Moved in

Image: Hailey Bieber Instagram

Justin and Hailey tied the knot for a second time at a traditional wedding, one year after getting officially married

Official wedding ceremony

Image: Hailey Bieber Instagram

Justin once said during a livestream on Instagram, "after the tour, we have a baby." In response, Hailey appeared to say "potentially" or "eventually," then added, "a couple of years."

Baby plans

