Justin Bieber and Hailey: Romance rewind
Itisha Arya
JUNE 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Justin and Hailey first met at a fan event (for Justin, not Hailey) in 2009. Hailey, who was 12 at the time, kept her arms firmly crossed throughout their entire encounter
First meet
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
After they were seen together at church, Justin and Hailey denied any romantic involvement
Dating rumors
Image: Getty Images
Justin and Hailey managed to maintain their friendship in the face of relationship rumors and celebrated the start of 2015 together
New Year's Eve together
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
In the summer of 2015, Justin and Hailey got matching "G" tattoos. They got inked in honor of Georgia Veach, the young daughter of Chad Veach
Matching tattoos
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Throughout their tropical vacation, Justin posted a flurry of photos with Hailey, his father, and his siblings including one fan-favorite video of Justin teasing Hailey
First vacation
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Justin and Hailey spent the start of 2016 together in St. Barts, where, according to People, they exchanged a New Year's kiss at Leonardo DiCaprio's New Year party
Vacation PDA
Image: Getty Images
Justin posted two Instagram photos with Hailey and called her the "love of my life," confirming their engagement
Engaged
Image: Hailey Bieber Instagram
According to an interview with Vogue, published in January 2019, Hailey moved into Justin's home just outside Toronto
Moved in
Image: Hailey Bieber Instagram
Justin and Hailey tied the knot for a second time at a traditional wedding, one year after getting officially married
Official wedding ceremony
Image: Hailey Bieber Instagram
Justin once said during a livestream on Instagram, "after the tour, we have a baby." In response, Hailey appeared to say "potentially" or "eventually," then added, "a couple of years."
Baby plans
