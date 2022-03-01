Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 01, 2022

Justin Bieber career highlights

Heading 3

Signed with Island records

In 2008, Justin Bieber signed with Island Records. Usher was able to set an audition for Justin with L.A. Reid, the former CEO and chairman of the Island Def Jam Music Group, after contacting former manager Chris Hicks

Image: Getty Images

In December 2009, he amazed everyone when he performed at the White House in front of then-President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama

Image: Getty Images

Performed at White house

In March 2010, the pop star released his debut album, "My World 2.0," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 list

Image: Getty Images

Debuted at No.1 on the Billboard

Justin became the youngest solo male artist to top the charts since Stevie Wonder in 1963, with hits like Never Let You Go, Eenie Meenie, and Somebody to Love (Remix)

Image: Getty Images

Youngest solo male artist to top the charts

On June 23, 2010, Bieber began his first-ever concert tour, the "My World Tour," in promotion of his debut EP and album. The world tour included 128 shows and ended on October 19, 2011

First-ever concert tour

Image: Getty Images

In 2016, he garnered his first Grammy for Best Dance Recording for "Where Are Ü Now," a collab with Diplo and Skrillex

Grammy award

Image: Getty Images

From March 2016 until July 2017, Bieber went on the tour for his fourth studio album's "Purpose World Tour." The tour went on to become one of the most successful and notable tours in the music industry at the time

Purpose world tour

Image: Getty Images

In November 2020, Justin Bieber collaborated with Shawn Mendes and released the track "Monster." The song received widespread praise

Collaborated with Shawn Mendes

Image: Justin Bieber Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:10 Facts about Darshana Rajendran

Click Here