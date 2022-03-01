Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 01, 2022
Justin Bieber career highlights
Signed with Island records
In 2008, Justin Bieber signed with Island Records. Usher was able to set an audition for Justin with L.A. Reid, the former CEO and chairman of the Island Def Jam Music Group, after contacting former manager Chris Hicks
Image: Getty Images
In December 2009, he amazed everyone when he performed at the White House in front of then-President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama
Image: Getty Images
Performed at White house
In March 2010, the pop star released his debut album, "My World 2.0," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 list
Image: Getty Images
Debuted at No.1 on the Billboard
Justin became the youngest solo male artist to top the charts since Stevie Wonder in 1963, with hits like Never Let You Go, Eenie Meenie, and Somebody to Love (Remix)
Image: Getty Images
Youngest solo male artist to top the charts
On June 23, 2010, Bieber began his first-ever concert tour, the "My World Tour," in promotion of his debut EP and album. The world tour included 128 shows and ended on October 19, 2011
First-ever concert tour
Image: Getty Images
In 2016, he garnered his first Grammy for Best Dance Recording for "Where Are Ü Now," a collab with Diplo and Skrillex
Grammy award
Image: Getty Images
From March 2016 until July 2017, Bieber went on the tour for his fourth studio album's "Purpose World Tour." The tour went on to become one of the most successful and notable tours in the music industry at the time
Purpose world tour
Image: Getty Images
In November 2020, Justin Bieber collaborated with Shawn Mendes and released the track "Monster." The song received widespread praise
Collaborated with Shawn Mendes
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
