Justin Bieber's lesser known facts
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber is an inspiration to several new artists, he is the youngest solo artist to get seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard Hot 200 chart
Records
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber was 24 whereas Hailey Bieber was merely 21 when the couple tied the knot. The duo have now been married for four years
Marriage
Image: Getty Images
Justin appeared in season 11 of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation where he essayed the role of Jason McCann in 2010
CSI
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber is known to be a massive fan of Friends and when asked by James Corden on which character he would be, the singer said he's a mix of them all
Friends Character
Image: Getty Images
It seems unbelievable today how Justin was discovered thanks to a YouTube video he posted as a 12-year-old and that was the beginning of his career
YouTube Discovery
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber had a massive crush on Rihanna in his younger years and had even asked her out although she turned him down
Rihanna Crush
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber has won only two Grammy Awards in his career and has received nearly 22 nominations till now
Grammys
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Justin Bieber is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 150 million records worldwide
Best Selling Artist
Image: Getty Images
Justin has previously spoken about his musical influences and named Chris Brown, Michael Jackson, Tupac and Usher among them
Musical Inspiration
Image: Justin Bieber Instagram
Justin Bieber recently postponed his Justice tour dates after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which has paralysed half his face. The singer is currently in recovery
Health Scare
