Heading 3

Justin Bieber's lesser known facts

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber is an inspiration to several new artists, he is the youngest solo artist to get seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard Hot 200 chart

Records

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber was 24 whereas Hailey Bieber was merely 21 when the couple tied the knot. The duo have now been married for four years

Marriage

Image: Getty Images

Justin appeared in season 11 of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation where he essayed the role of  Jason McCann in 2010

CSI

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber is known to be a massive fan of Friends and when asked by James Corden on which character he would be, the singer said he's a mix of them all

Friends Character

Image: Getty Images

It seems unbelievable today how Justin was discovered thanks to a YouTube video he posted as a 12-year-old and that was the beginning of his career

YouTube Discovery

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber had a massive crush on Rihanna in his younger years and had even asked her out although she turned him down

Rihanna Crush

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber has won only two Grammy Awards in his career and has received nearly 22 nominations till now

Grammys

Image: Justin Bieber Instagram

Justin Bieber is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with estimated sales of over 150 million records worldwide

Best Selling Artist

Image: Getty Images

Justin has previously spoken about his musical influences and named  Chris Brown, Michael Jackson, Tupac and Usher among them

Musical Inspiration

Image: Justin Bieber Instagram

Justin Bieber recently postponed his Justice tour dates after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which has paralysed half his face. The singer is currently in recovery

Health Scare

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: ​​Prince Philip's iconic quotes

Click Here