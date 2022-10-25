Heading 3

Jyothika's best women oriented films

Priyanka Goud

OCT 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Jyothika Instagram

Jyothika is one of the most bankable actresses in Tamil, who can carry a film on her shoulder and make it a blockbuster success

Image: Jyothika Instagram

Jyothika is one such actress, who is open to women-centric film always and have achieved success too

Image: Jyothika Instagram

Post her marital break from work with Suriya, Jyothika made a comeback to the industry with a women-centric film titled 36 Vayathinile. The movie marked her strongest suit and best women-centric

Image: IMBD

Jyothika's Mozhi released in 2007 is another best women-centric and special films. She played the role of Archana, a deaf and mute girl. It was a box office success and Jyothika also won State Award

Image: IMBD

Jyothika led the Tamil remake Kaatrin Mozhin of the Hindi film Tumhari Sulu and won the hearts of audiences. The movie was about a married woman who finds a successful career after years

Image: IMBD

Another heartwarming women-centric film of Jyothika is June R, based on a real incident from Revathi's life. It focuses on the mother-daughter relationship

Image: IMBD

Jyothika’s Magalir Mattum is all about women and is not to be missed. She plays the role of a filmmaker, who reunites her mother-in-law with her college girlfriends

Image: IMBD

Jyothika’s Snegithiye has remained to be one of the most underrated roles of the actress. In the early stage of her career, she decided to risk this college murder drama and made it worthwhile

Image: IMBD

Jyothika as a possessed woman, managed to steal the show in the climax of Chandramukhi. Continued to rule the box office for 500 days, Jyothika won the Best Actress Award

