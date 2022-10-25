Heading 3
Jyothika's best women oriented films
Priyanka Goud
OCT 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Jyothika Instagram
Jyothika is one of the most bankable actresses in Tamil, who can carry a film on her shoulder and make it a blockbuster success
Image: Jyothika Instagram
Jyothika is one such actress, who is open to women-centric film always and have achieved success too
Image: Jyothika Instagram
Post her marital break from work with Suriya, Jyothika made a comeback to the industry with a women-centric film titled 36 Vayathinile. The movie marked her strongest suit and best women-centric
Image: IMBD
Jyothika's Mozhi released in 2007 is another best women-centric and special films. She played the role of Archana, a deaf and mute girl. It was a box office success and Jyothika also won State Award
Image: IMBD
Jyothika led the Tamil remake Kaatrin Mozhin of the Hindi film Tumhari Sulu and won the hearts of audiences. The movie was about a married woman who finds a successful career after years
Image: IMBD
Another heartwarming women-centric film of Jyothika is June R, based on a real incident from Revathi's life. It focuses on the mother-daughter relationship
Image: IMBD
Jyothika’s Magalir Mattum is all about women and is not to be missed. She plays the role of a filmmaker, who reunites her mother-in-law with her college girlfriends
Image: IMBD
Jyothika’s Snegithiye has remained to be one of the most underrated roles of the actress. In the early stage of her career, she decided to risk this college murder drama and made it worthwhile
Image: IMBD
Jyothika as a possessed woman, managed to steal the show in the climax of Chandramukhi. Continued to rule the box office for 500 days, Jyothika won the Best Actress Award
