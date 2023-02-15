Heading 3

K-actors done with military service Pt-1 

Vedangi Joshi

feb 15, 2023

 Image Credit: VAST Entertainment

Hyun Bin 

The popular star from Cash Landing on You served from 2010-2011 in the Korean military as part of the Marine Corps 

Lee Min Ho started his training in 2018 and a month later, he was posted in public service, being discharged in 2019 

Lee Min Ho 

Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram

 Image Credit: Management SOOP 

Military enlistment: 2008-2009, the actor has an impeccable military background

Gong Yoo 

Image Credit:  Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

Kim Soo Hyun faced a delay in his military enlistment as he was assumed unfit because of his childhood heart disease, but took a re-examination and enlisted in active service in 2017

Kim Soo Hyun

Image Credit : Song Joong Ki’s Instagram

Served in the 102nd draft camp from August 2013 and was discharged in May 2015

Song Joong Ki 

Image Credit :  Park Seo Joon's Instagram 

Park Seo Joon 

One of the Korean actors who completed his military service before his debut, he enlisted at the age of 19 soon after completing his high school 

Lee Jong Suk was posted in public service due to his injured ligament taking place from 8 March 2019 and was discharged on 2 January 2021 

Lee Jong Suk 

Image Credit : Lee Jong-suk ’s Instagram

Image Credit :  Yoo Yeon Seok’s Instagram

Yoo Yeon Seok 

Yoo Yeon Seok decided to enter the air force instead of the regular armed force, where the period is three months longer 

Image Credit : Woo Do Hwan’s Instagram

The actor began his service in July 2020 and was discharged in January 2022

Woo Do Hwan

