Heading 3
K-actors done with military service Pt-1
Vedangi Joshi
feb 15, 2023
Fashion
Image Credit: VAST Entertainment
Hyun Bin
The popular star from Cash Landing on You served from 2010-2011 in the Korean military as part of the Marine Corps
Lee Min Ho started his training in 2018 and a month later, he was posted in public service, being discharged in 2019
Lee Min Ho
Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram
K-dramas that feel like a warm hug
K-pop male idols with fabulous muscles
Image Credit: Management SOOP
Military enlistment: 2008-2009, the actor has an impeccable military background
Gong Yoo
Image Credit: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
Kim Soo Hyun faced a delay in his military enlistment as he was assumed unfit because of his childhood heart disease, but took a re-examination and enlisted in active service in 2017
Kim Soo Hyun
Image Credit : Song Joong Ki’s Instagram
Served in the 102nd draft camp from August 2013 and was discharged in May 2015
Song Joong Ki
Image Credit : Park Seo Joon's Instagram
Park Seo Joon
One of the Korean actors who completed his military service before his debut, he enlisted at the age of 19 soon after completing his high school
Lee Jong Suk was posted in public service due to his injured ligament taking place from 8 March 2019 and was discharged on 2 January 2021
Lee Jong Suk
Image Credit : Lee Jong-suk ’s Instagram
Image Credit : Yoo Yeon Seok’s Instagram
Yoo Yeon Seok
Yoo Yeon Seok decided to enter the air force instead of the regular armed force, where the period is three months longer
Image Credit : Woo Do Hwan’s Instagram
The actor began his service in July 2020 and was discharged in January 2022
Woo Do Hwan
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.