K-actors in K-pop music videos

Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon, alongside Tony Leung added to NewJeans' star power in their music videos for Cool With You and Get Up
Han So Hee played the leading lady alongside BTS' Jungkook in his music video for Seven, elevating its visual appeal
SOURCE: BIGHIT Entertainment
Wooga Squad members Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Shik, Park Seo Joon with BTS’ V graced the screen together as they appeared on Peakboy’s Gyopyo Hairstyle music video
SOURCE: 1theK
IU and Kim Soo Hyun’s close friendship, was evident as they shared a significant on-screen bond in the heartfelt music video for Ending Scene
SOURCE: EDAM Entertainment
BIGBANG’s Daesung made a triumphant return with a captivating new music video, Falling Slowly, featuring the talented duo Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young
SOURCE: R&D Company
Seo Ye Ji, during her rookie days made a stunning appearance in BIGBANG's music video for Let's Not Fall In Love, adding an extra layer of charm to the captivating visuals
SOURCE: YG Entertainment
Parasyte star Choi Woo Shik made a memorable appearance in DAY6's music video for Congratulations, enhancing the visual narrative with his presence
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
Song Joong Ki also made a notable cameo appearance in Kim Jongkook's music video for Men Are All Like That, adding to the visual storytelling with his charismatic presence
SOURCE: Kim Jongkook’s Instagram
Ji Chang Wook & SISTAR’s Bora captured audiences’ attention when they made a memorable appearance in K.Will's music video for I Need You, adding to the emotional depth of the narrative with their presence
SOURCE: Starship Entertainment
Secretary Kim aka Park Min Young made a captivating cameo appearance in BIGBANG's music video for Haru Haru, adding a touch of allure to the visuals