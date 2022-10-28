Heading 3
K-actors we want to see in romance shows
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
It’d be great to have him become the lead of a romance drama, as we’ve already seen what he can do in Tale of Nokdu.
Jang Dong Yoon
Image: News1
Wi Ha Joon
The world has already fallen for his charms, how about seeing him go all in with a rom-com next time?
Image: News1
While we do like all the heavy lifting he’s doing with the unique shows he’s taken up but we are desperate for a happy ending romance show starring him as a lead.
Lee Joon Gi
Image: News1
He’s the star mafia and the revenge-driven rich boy, but what about his romantic charms? We’re missing them and waiting!
Song Joong Ki
Image: News1
So many well crafted shows to his name, we wish to see a honey-dripping portrayal from him next.
Lee Je Hoon
Image: News1
We know his love story in Our Blues was successful, but we’re hungry for a full fledged drama around his smooth self.
Kim Woo Bin
Image: News1
Kim Soo Hyun
Hasn’t it been too long since we’ve witnessed him unleashing his undeniable appeal?
Knowing how careful he is with his roles, we’re only hoping that he picks a happy romance next.
Yoo Ah In
Image: News1
Image: News1
We miss the old Kim Bum, laden with charms and the favourite of everyone around him.
Kim Bum
Image: News1
He can pull off most action and law-inclined roles but his flourishing real life love story makes us hopeful for one on screen as well.
Namkoong Min
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best Set-up Relationship K-dramas