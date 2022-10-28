Heading 3

 K-actors we want to see in romance shows

It’d be great to have him become the lead of a romance drama, as we’ve already seen what he can do in Tale of Nokdu.

Jang Dong Yoon

Wi Ha Joon

The world has already fallen for his charms, how about seeing him go all in with a rom-com next time?

While we do like all the heavy lifting he’s doing with the unique shows he’s taken up but we are desperate for a happy ending romance show starring him as a lead.

Lee Joon Gi

He’s the star mafia and the revenge-driven rich boy, but what about his romantic charms? We’re missing them and waiting!

Song Joong Ki

So many well crafted shows to his name, we wish to see a honey-dripping portrayal from him next.

Lee Je Hoon

We know his love story in Our Blues was successful, but we’re hungry for a full fledged drama around his smooth self.

Kim Woo Bin

Kim Soo Hyun

Hasn’t it been too long since we’ve witnessed him unleashing his undeniable appeal?

Knowing how careful he is with his roles, we’re only hoping that he picks a happy romance next.

Yoo Ah In

We miss the old Kim Bum, laden with charms and the favourite of everyone around him.

Kim Bum

He can pull off most action and law-inclined roles but his flourishing real life love story makes us hopeful for one on screen as well.

Namkoong Min

