K-actors who sang OST in own K-drama

This multi-talented actor has lent his voice for multiple K-dramas such as Melting me Softly, Suspicious Partner, Healer and more
Image: MBC
Ji Chang Wook
Kim Soo Hyun, a versatile talent, graced the soundtracks of Dream High, Moon Embracing the Sun, and My Love From the Star with his melodious voice
Image: MBC
Kim Soo Hyun
Park Shin Hye not only starred in but also lent her beautiful voice to the soundtracks of shows like Tree of Heaven, The Heirs, Pinocchio, You're Beautiful, Cyrano Agency, Heartstrings, and My Cute Guys
Image: MBC
Park Shin Hye
The beloved actor and ASTRO member, graced his K-dramas Top Management, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, and A Good Day to Be a Dog with his captivating voice
Image: MBC
Cha Eun Woo
This talented actress has contributed her voice to K-dramas like Cheese In The Trap, Yumi's Cells, and more
Image: MBC
Kim Go Eun
Park Seo Joon's captivating vocals are sure to win you over. This acclaimed actor has lent his voice to the OSTs of Hwarang, She Was Pretty, Kill Me Heal Me, and A Witch's Love
Image: MBC
Park Seo Joon
Lee Min Ho, who boasts two studio albums, added his enchanting deep voice to the soundtracks of his hit dramas Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs
Lee Min Ho
Image: MBC
The actor, who starred alongside Bae Suzy in While You Were Sleeping, also showcased his singing talent by contributing two songs to the drama's OST
Image: MBC
Lee Jong Suk
GOT7’s Jinyoung sang a comforting OST for Yumi’s Cells season 2
Jinyoung
Image: MBC
Bae Suzy excels as both actress and singer, drawing from her experience as a K-pop idol. She lent her voice in K-dramas such as While You Were Sleeping, Start Up, Uncontrollably Fond and more