Pratyusha Dash

 October 26, 2023

Entertainment

K-actors who sang OST in own K-drama

This multi-talented actor has lent his voice for multiple K-dramas such as Melting me Softly, Suspicious Partner, Healer and more

Image: MBC

Ji Chang Wook

Kim Soo Hyun, a versatile talent, graced the soundtracks of Dream High, Moon Embracing the Sun, and My Love From the Star with his melodious voice

Image: MBC

Kim Soo Hyun

Park Shin Hye not only starred in but also lent her beautiful voice to the soundtracks of shows like Tree of Heaven, The Heirs, Pinocchio, You're Beautiful, Cyrano Agency, Heartstrings, and My Cute Guys

Image: MBC

Park Shin Hye

The beloved actor and ASTRO member, graced his K-dramas Top Management, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, and A Good Day to Be a Dog with his captivating voice

Image: MBC

Cha Eun Woo

This talented actress has contributed her voice to K-dramas like Cheese In The Trap, Yumi's Cells, and more

Image: MBC

Kim Go Eun

Park Seo Joon's captivating vocals are sure to win you over. This acclaimed actor has lent his voice to the OSTs of Hwarang, She Was Pretty, Kill Me Heal Me, and A Witch's Love

Image: MBC

Park Seo Joon

Lee Min Ho, who boasts two studio albums, added his enchanting deep voice to the soundtracks of his hit dramas Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs

Lee Min Ho

Image: MBC

The actor, who starred alongside Bae Suzy in While You Were Sleeping, also showcased his singing talent by contributing two songs to the drama's OST

Image: MBC

Lee Jong Suk

GOT7’s Jinyoung sang a comforting OST for Yumi’s Cells season 2

Jinyoung

Image: MBC

Bae Suzy excels as both actress and singer, drawing from her experience as a K-pop idol. She lent her voice in K-dramas such as While You Were Sleeping, Start Up, Uncontrollably Fond and more

Image: MBC

Bae Suzy

