November 29, 2023

K-Actress to date based on your zodiac

Fiery and adventurous, Park Shin Hye's dynamic energy matches Aries' passion. A perfect blend of charisma and spontaneity, she'll keep you on your toes with excitement

Image: tvN

Aries - Park Shin Hye

Grounded and sophisticated, Son Ye Jin embodies Taurus' stability. With grace and charm, she brings a sense of calmness and enduring romance to the relationship

Image: tvN

Taurus - Son Ye Jin

Suzy's versatility and wit align seamlessly with Gemini's multifaceted personality. Engaging and lively, she'll captivate you with her intelligence and keep the conversation endlessly interesting

Image: NETFLIX

Gemini - Suzy Bae

Song Hye Kyo's nurturing and gentle demeanor resonates with Cancer's emotional depth. In her presence, you'll find comfort and a profound connection that soothes your sensitive soul

Image: KBS2

Cancer - Song Hye Kyo

Jun Ji Hyun's magnetic presence and bold charisma mirror Leo's vibrant nature. With her, you'll experience a love story filled with grand gestures and a touch of extravagance

Image: tvN

Leo - Jun Ji Hyun

Kim Go Eun's sincerity and down-to-earth charm complement Virgo's practicality. In her, you'll discover a thoughtful partner who values simplicity and authenticity in every aspect of life

Image: tvN

Virgo - Kim Go Eun

Park Min Young's elegance and harmony align seamlessly with Libra's aesthetic sensibilities. Together, you'll embark on a journey of refined romance and shared appreciation for beauty

Image:  tvN.

Libra - Park Min Young

Kim So Hyun's intensity and depth resonate with Scorpio's passionate nature. In her company, you'll explore profound emotional connections and an unwavering commitment to each other

Image:  tvN.

Scorpio - Kim So Hyun

IU's free-spirited and adventurous personality mirrors Sagittarius' love for exploration. With her, every day is a new adventure filled with creativity, laughter, and boundless joy

Image: tvN

Sagittarius - IU (Lee Ji Eun)

Ha Ji Won's determined and disciplined character aligns with Capricorn's work ethic. Together, you'll build a strong foundation of trust and support, achieving both personal and shared goals

Image: MBC

Capricorn - Ha Ji Won

Yoo In Na's unique and eccentric spirit resonates with Aquarius' individuality. Together, you'll create a relationship that celebrates each other's quirks and embraces a sense of unconventional love

Image: tvN

Aquarius - Yoo In Na

Kim Yoo Jung's dreamy and compassionate nature mirrors Pisces' romantic soul. In her company, you'll find a deep emotional connection, artistic inspiration, and a love that transcends reality

Image:  SBS.

Pisces - Kim Yoo Jung

