K-drama actors as Bridgerton characters
Ji Chang Wook's charismatic presence makes him a perfect fit for the dashing and responsible eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony
Image: tvN
Ji Chang Wook as Anthony Bridgerton:
YoonA’s elegance and strong screen presence align with Kate Sharma's spirited and independent nature
Image: JTBC
YoonA as Kate Sharma:
Known for her dynamic roles, Kim Hye Yoon can capture Eloise's intelligence and rebellious spirit effortlessly
Kim Hye Yoon as Eloise Bridgerton:
Image: tvN
Jang Ki Yong's charm and versatility are ideal for portraying the adventurous and romantic Colin
Jang Ki Yong as Colin Bridgerton:
Image: tvN
Chun Woo Hee’s grace and emotional depth make her an excellent choice for the enchanting Daphne
Chun Woo Hee as Daphne Bridgerton:
Image: tvN
Nam Joo Hyuk’s artistic flair and charisma are perfect for the creative and free-spirited Benedict
Nam Joo Hyuk as Benedict Bridgerton:
Image: tvN
Park Eun Bin's endearing presence suits the clever and secretly resilient Penelope Featherington
Park Eun Bin as Penelope Featherington:
Image: ENA
Lee Dong Wook’s intense and brooding demeanor is a great match for the enigmatic Duke, Simon Basset
Lee Dong Wook as Simon Basset:
Image: tvN
Shin Min Ah’s subtle beauty and charm are ideal for the often-overlooked but intriguing Francesca
Shin Min Ah as Francesca Bridgerton:
Image: tvN
Han So Hee’s ability to portray complex characters makes her a fitting choice for the ambitious and competitive Cressida Cowper
Han So Hee as Cressida Cowper:
Image: JTBC