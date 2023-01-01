K-drama actors currently completing military service
According to South Korean law, every able-bodied man is required to complete mandatory military service, barring a few exceptions like prolonged illness
And here is the list of K-drama actors who are currently serving in the military
While we wait for them to return, here’s a look at their K-dramas that you can watch before their return
Nam Joo-hyuk showcases versatility, seamlessly transitioning from fantasy to action and romcom. Recently acclaimed for his vigilante role in the crime-thriller K-drama "Vigilante."
Nam Joo-hyuk
Recognized for his versatility in K-dramas like "Tempted," "Do You Like Brahms," and "Dr Romantic." Kim Min-jae, an actor-singer, continues to leave a lasting impact on audiences.
Kim Min-jae
Jinyoung
GOT7's Jinyoung, enlisted in 2023, starred in dramas like "The Devil Judge" and romcom "Yumi’s Cell." Transitioning from K-pop to acting, he captivates with diverse roles.
Lee Do-hyun, heartthrob from "The Good Bad Mother" and "The Glory," impresses despite playing second fiddle. His compelling performances alongside Song Hye-kyo leave a lasting impression.
Lee Do-hyun
Kang Tae-ho, a supporting actor in dramas like "Run On" and "Doom at Your Service," shines in lovable roles. Though yet to lead, he leaves a mark with each appearance.
Kang Tae-ho
Ong Seong-wu, captivating in "Strong Girl Nam-soon," previously starred in the moving Korean drama "Would You Like A Cup Of Coffee." His diverse roles showcase his acting prowess.
Ong Seong-wu
Kim Woo-seok, renowned for supporting roles in popular K-dramas, gained love and hate for his character in "Military Prosecutor Doberman." His performances stand out, leaving a lasting impact.
Kim Woo-seok
