K-drama actors playing K-pop idol roles
Hwang Seung Eon's touching portrayal as a supportive trainee in the series adds to the enjoyable insight into the K-pop world.
Part-Time Idol
Source: SBS
Jang Keun Suk plays the charismatic leader of a popular rock group, embodying the role of an idol effortlessly with his singing skills, features, and aura.
You’re Beautiful
Source: SBS
Ahn Jung Hun played Han Jae Woo, a member of the idol group SHAX. His performance, along with Jeong Ji So's portrayal of Ma Ha, made the idol lifestyle seem incredibly realistic.
Imitation
Source: KBS2TV
Yoo Hyung Jae, a '90s idol transported to the present, falls in love with Woo Seung and discovers Ji Hoon is his son, making him rethink returning to his past.
The Best Hit
Source: KBS
Park Shin Hye plays Go Mi Nam, who joins Tae Kyung's rock group as her twin brother's replacement. As the group members realize she's a girl, they develop strong feelings for her.
You’re Beautiful
Source: SBS
Yoon Sang Hyun's portrayal of Oska in Secret Garden was a perfect addition to the series. As a superstar still in love with his first love, his singing and dancing were so believable that he showcased his potential as an actor and even as a potential idol.
Secret Garden
Source: SBS
Dream High portrays high school students pursuing K-pop stardom. Suzy's character, Go Hye Mi, convinces Kim Soo Hyun's character, Song Sam Dong, to join her at Kirin Art High School, where they fall in love.
Dream High
Source: KBS2TV
Jeong Ji So portrays Ma Ha, an aspiring K-pop idol facing setbacks in her journey to debut. Despite her struggles, she perseveres and works hard to achieve her dream
Imitation (2)
Source: KBS2TV
Kim Hee Jung shines in her role as a determined trainee yearning for her debut. Her heartfelt performance beautifully captures the challenges and aspirations of the idol life.
Part-Time Idol (2)
Source: SBS
It features Choi Tae Joon as arrogant top star Who Joon and Sooyoung as Lee Geun Young, his ultimate "anti-fan." Destiny brings them together in a reality show, where they live together and eventually fall in love.
So I Married the Anti-Fan
Source: Naver TV