june 27, 2024

Entertainment

K-drama actors playing K-pop idol roles

Pujya Doss

This classic K drama follows the lives of a group of high school students who are training to become  K-pop idols. It features a cast of talented  K-pop idols, including Suzy, IU, Taecyeon, and Wooyoung

Image: KBS2

Dream High

This romantic comedy tells the story of a female  K-pop idol who is forced to disguise herself as her twin brother in order to take his place in a boy band. It stars Jang Geun Suk, Park Shin Hye, Lee Hong Ki, and Jung Yong Hwa

Image: SBS

You're Beautiful

This drama tells the story of a genius composer who falls in love with a high school student who dreams of becoming a singer. It stars Lee Hyun Woo and Joy of Red Velvet

The Liar and His Lover

Image: tvN

This romantic comedy follows the lives of a group of art gallery employees, including one who is a secret fan of a famous  K-pop idol. It stars Park Min Young and Kim Jae Wook

Image: tvN

Her Private Life

This drama tells the story of a group of aspiring  K-pop idols who are trying to make it big in the industry. It features a cast of talented  K-pop idols, including Jung Ji So, U Kwon of Block B, and Chani of SF9

Imitation

Image: KBS2

This drama tells the story of a struggling  K-pop girl group that is trying to make a comeback. It stars Hani of EXID, Ahn Hee Yeon of BEG, and Kim Min Kyu

Idol: The Coup

Image: JTBC

This drama tells the story of a young woman who inherits an entertainment agency and tries to turn it around. It features a cast of talented  K-pop idols, including Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO, Seo Eun Soo, and Ahn Hyo Seop

Top Management

Image: YouTube Premium

This romantic comedy tells the story of a  K-pop idol who falls in love with a reporter who is his biggest anti-fan. It stars Sooyoung of Girls' Generation and Choi Tae Joon

So I Married an Anti-Fan

Image: Naver TV Cast

This coming-of-age drama follows the lives of a group of high school boys who are members of a  K-pop band. It stars L of Infinite, Lee Hyun Woo, Sungjong of Infinite, Kim Min Seok, and Jo Min Woo

Shut Up Flower Boy Band

Image: tvN

This romantic comedy tells the story of a young woman who dreams of becoming a  K-pop idol and gets a job as a backup dancer for a famous  K-pop group. It stars Jung Eun Ji of Apink and Kwon Hyun bin

Part Time Idol

Image: Netflix

