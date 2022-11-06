Heading 3
K-drama actors: Second Lead Syndrome
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Kim Seon Ho in Start-Up set the pace running for the most liked second lead ever.
Han Ji Pyeong
Kim Shin Hyuk
Choi Siwon in She Was Pretty was the best friend we all need in life.
We cannot talk about second leads and not mention Hwang In Yeop in True Beauty who deserves the world.
Han Seo Joon
B1A4’s Jinyoung in Love in the Moonlight is always there for Kim Yoo Jung’s character.
Yoon Sung
Kim Hyun Joong in Boys Over Flowers was the start of iconic second leads with his righteous ways and heartfelt actions.
Yoon Ji Hoo
Lee Jae Wook in Extraordinary Attorney Woo deserved so much more than what he got.
Bae Kyung
Goo Dong Mae
Yoo Yeon Seok in Mr.Sunshine was no saint but our heart went out for him till the end.
Nam Yoon Su in The King’s Affection seemed to be the perfect representation of ‘right person, wrong time’.
Lee Hyun
Bae In Hyuk surely scored some major brownie points in My Roommate is a Gumiho with his role.
Gye Sun Woo
Ryu Jun Yeol in Reply 1988 may not have gotten the lady in the show, but surely met his partner in real life.
Kim Jung Hwan
