K-drama actors who are Capricorn

Capricorn is the tenth sign in the zodiac, symbolized by the Sea Goat. It starts from December 22 to January 19.
IMAGE: tvN
People who are born in this Zodiac are Ambitious, disciplined, practical, and responsible.
IMAGE: tvN
Capricorns, with their determination and practicality, contribute a sense of stability and achievement to the diverse tapestry of the zodiac
IMAGE: tvN
And here is the list of top K-drama actors who were born in this Zodiac
IMAGE: tvN
Versatile and dedicated, Yang Se Jong's compelling performances in romantic dramas showcase his Capricorn determination. His nuanced portrayals captivate viewers, establishing him as a rising star
Image: Netflix
Yang Se Jong
Capricorn grace meets acting prowess in Son Ye Jin. Known for her elegance and emotional depth, she's a celebrated actress whose career mirrors the steadiness of her zodiac sign
Son Ye Jin
IMAGE: tvN
Taecyeon's Capricorn diligence transcends K-pop into acting. His magnetic presence onscreen reflects his multifaceted talent, proving he's not just an idol but a formidable actor
Image: KBS2
2PM's Taecyeon
Jisoo's charm extends beyond the stage. As a Capricorn, her acting debut in K-dramas showcases a disciplined approach, adding depth to her already captivating persona in the entertainment world
Image: JTBC
BLACKPINK's Jisoo
The rising star Hwang In Yeop, born under Capricorn, brings charisma and intensity to his roles. With a compelling screen presence, he's become a sought-after actor in the K-drama scene
Image: tvN
Hwang In Yeop
Capricorn's determination fuels Lee Bo Young's successful acting career. Her versatility and emotive performances in various genres have solidified her status as one of K-drama's respected leading ladies