Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 16, 2023

Entertainment

K-drama actors who are Capricorn

Capricorn is the tenth sign in the zodiac, symbolized by the Sea Goat. It starts from  December 22 to January 19.

People who are born in this Zodiac are Ambitious, disciplined, practical, and responsible. 

Capricorns, with their determination and practicality, contribute a sense of stability and achievement to the diverse tapestry of the zodiac

And here is the list of top K-drama actors who were born in this Zodiac

Versatile and dedicated, Yang Se Jong's compelling performances in romantic dramas showcase his Capricorn determination. His nuanced portrayals captivate viewers, establishing him as a rising star

Yang Se Jong

Capricorn grace meets acting prowess in Son Ye Jin. Known for her elegance and emotional depth, she's a celebrated actress whose career mirrors the steadiness of her zodiac sign

Son Ye Jin

Taecyeon's Capricorn diligence transcends K-pop into acting. His magnetic presence onscreen reflects his multifaceted talent, proving he's not just an idol but a formidable actor

 2PM's Taecyeon

Jisoo's charm extends beyond the stage. As a Capricorn, her acting debut in K-dramas showcases a disciplined approach, adding depth to her already captivating persona in the entertainment world

 BLACKPINK's Jisoo

The rising star Hwang In Yeop, born under Capricorn, brings charisma and intensity to his roles. With a compelling screen presence, he's become a sought-after actor in the K-drama scene

Hwang In Yeop

Capricorn's determination fuels Lee Bo Young's successful acting career. Her versatility and emotive performances in various genres have solidified her status as one of K-drama's respected leading ladies

Lee Bo Young

