august 27, 2023

Entertainment

K-drama Actors Who Are Talented Musicians

Known for his acting, Seo In Guk is also a gifted singer with a soulful voice and chart-topping hits.

Seo In Guk

Image: Story J Company

A member of boyband ZE: A and actor, Park Hyung-sik's smooth vocals have earned him recognition as a talented singer.

Park Hyung Sik (ZE: A)

Image: P&Studio

Lee Joon's captivating acting is matched by his strong vocal ability, showcased in his music releases

Lee Joon (MBLAQ)

Image: J. Tune Camp

Beyond acting, Suzy's pop career displays her sweet vocals, making her a renowned singer-actress in the industry.

Suzy (Miss A)

Image: Management SOOP

With a unique voice, Kim Jae-wook adds musical depth to his artistic repertoire as both actor and musician.

Kim Jae Wook (Walrus)

Image: Management SOOP

Jinyoung's acting ventures complement his musical talents as a member of GOT7, demonstrating his versatile artistry.

Jinyoung (GOT7)

Image: BH Entertainment

Known for SHINee, Key's acting and solo music career highlight his multifaceted skills and artistic range.

Image: SM Entertainment

Key (SHINee)

A CNBLUE member, Jung Yong-hwa has dual success in acting and music, showcasing his versatile talents.

Image: FNC Entertainment

Jung Yong Hwa (CNBLUE)

BTOB's Yook Sung Jae shines as both an actor and a singer, bringing his dynamic energy to both fields.

Yook Sung Jae (BTOB)

Image: Cube Entertainment 

As a member of the boy band group ASTRO, he gained huge recognition for his successful dramas like "My ID is Ganganam Beauty" and "True Beauty"

Cha Eun Woo

Image: Fantagio

