K-drama Actors Who Are Talented Musicians
Known for his acting, Seo In Guk is also a gifted singer with a soulful voice and chart-topping hits.
Seo In Guk
Image: Story J Company
A member of boyband ZE: A and actor, Park Hyung-sik's smooth vocals have earned him recognition as a talented singer.
Park Hyung Sik (ZE: A)
Image: P&Studio
Lee Joon's captivating acting is matched by his strong vocal ability, showcased in his music releases
Lee Joon (MBLAQ)
Image: J. Tune Camp
Beyond acting, Suzy's pop career displays her sweet vocals, making her a renowned singer-actress in the industry.
Suzy (Miss A)
Image: Management SOOP
With a unique voice, Kim Jae-wook adds musical depth to his artistic repertoire as both actor and musician.
Kim Jae Wook (Walrus)
Image: Management SOOP
Jinyoung's acting ventures complement his musical talents as a member of GOT7, demonstrating his versatile artistry.
Jinyoung (GOT7)
Image: BH Entertainment
Known for SHINee, Key's acting and solo music career highlight his multifaceted skills and artistic range.
Image: SM Entertainment
Key (SHINee)
A CNBLUE member, Jung Yong-hwa has dual success in acting and music, showcasing his versatile talents.
Image: FNC Entertainment
Jung Yong Hwa (CNBLUE)
BTOB's Yook Sung Jae shines as both an actor and a singer, bringing his dynamic energy to both fields.
Yook Sung Jae (BTOB)
Image: Cube Entertainment
As a member of the boy band group ASTRO, he gained huge recognition for his successful dramas like "My ID is Ganganam Beauty" and "True Beauty"
Cha Eun Woo
Image: Fantagio