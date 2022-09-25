Heading 3
K-drama actors who can be suit models
Image: News1
As if his face was not enough, Cha Eun Woo has built quite the amazing physique to go with it
Cha Eun Woo
Image: News1
A basketball player-turned-actor, his tall frame is enough to make anyone swoon
Nam Joo Hyuk
Image: News1
A carefully crafted physique, need we say more?
Gong Yoo
Image: News1
The Hallyu King has surely killed quite a few suit looks!
Lee Min Ho
Image: News1
Especially after starring in the role of a soldier, one can clearly see the work he’s done on his muscles
Jung Hae In
Image: News1
The dad-to-be is known to harbour a soft spot for well-fitted suits
Hyun Bin
Image: News1
Rowoon
Another tall idol and actor, Rowoon is surely leading the pack
Image: News1
Set to make his MCU debut soon, this Korean actor can surely rock regular suits just as well
Park Seo Joon
Image: News1
Always a beloved one for suit looks, his frame is enhanced with well-cut designs
Song Joong Ki
Image: News1
After challenging versatile roles, this actor can very well take on an office drama next
Kim Soo Hyun
