K-drama actors who can be suit models

Image: News1

As if his face was not enough, Cha Eun Woo has built quite the amazing physique to go with it

Cha Eun Woo

Image: News1

A basketball player-turned-actor, his tall frame is enough to make anyone swoon

Nam Joo Hyuk

Image: News1

A carefully crafted physique, need we say more?

Gong Yoo

Image: News1

The Hallyu King has surely killed quite a few suit looks!

Lee Min Ho

Image: News1

Especially after starring in the role of a soldier, one can clearly see the work he’s done on his muscles

Jung Hae In

Image: News1

The dad-to-be is known to harbour a soft spot for well-fitted suits

Hyun Bin

Image: News1

Rowoon

Another tall idol and actor, Rowoon is surely leading the pack

Image: News1

Set to make his MCU debut soon, this Korean actor can surely rock regular suits just as well

Park Seo Joon

Image: News1

Always a beloved one for suit looks, his frame is enhanced with well-cut designs

Song Joong Ki

Image: News1

After challenging versatile roles, this actor can very well take on an office drama next

Kim Soo Hyun

