 K-drama actors
who shot to sudden fame

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

After her model-turned-actor debut in Squid Game, she was all anyone would talk about.

Jung Ho Yeon

Image: News1

Image: News1

Wi Ha Joon

Previously known for supporting roles, his appearances in Squid Game & Little Women have made him super famous.

Image: News1

Another supporting actor who became the talk of the town following one kiss scene.

Kim Min Kyu

Image: News1

The greenest flag of them all, the actor was everyone’s favourite in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Kang Tae Oh

Image: News1

The World of the Married earned her much-deserved fame.

Han So Hee

Image: News1

Start-Up formed his own army of fans who went all out for him.

Kim Seon Ho

Image: News1

Woo Do Hwan

Multiple small appearances later, he became known for his bromance with Lee Min Ho in The King: Eternal Monarch.

He has been on the sidelines for quite some time, however, True Beauty made him a household name.

Hwang In Yeop

Image: News1

Image: News1

While many called him a toxic character, it was his role in Nevertheless which worked wonders.

Song Kang

Image: News1

Lee Jae Wook

Everyone rooted for him in Extraordinary You and since then in Alchemy of Souls.

