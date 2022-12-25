Heading 3
K-drama actors
who shot to sudden fame
Ayushi Agrawal
DEC 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
After her model-turned-actor debut in Squid Game, she was all anyone would talk about.
Jung Ho Yeon
Wi Ha Joon
Previously known for supporting roles, his appearances in Squid Game & Little Women have made him super famous.
Another supporting actor who became the talk of the town following one kiss scene.
Kim Min Kyu
The greenest flag of them all, the actor was everyone’s favourite in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.
Kang Tae Oh
The World of the Married earned her much-deserved fame.
Han So Hee
Start-Up formed his own army of fans who went all out for him.
Kim Seon Ho
Woo Do Hwan
Multiple small appearances later, he became known for his bromance with Lee Min Ho in The King: Eternal Monarch.
He has been on the sidelines for quite some time, however, True Beauty made him a household name.
Hwang In Yeop
While many called him a toxic character, it was his role in Nevertheless which worked wonders.
Song Kang
Lee Jae Wook
Everyone rooted for him in Extraordinary You and since then in Alchemy of Souls.
