K-drama actors with a cool vibe
The epitome of cool, Lee Min-ho, stole hearts in Boys Over Flowers with his suave charm. His charisma and style continue to shine
Image: KBS2.
Lee Min-ho
Ji Chang-wook's magnetic presence in Healer showcased his cool yet endearing side. His action-packed roles and killer smile make him a fan-favorite
Image: tvN
Ji Chang-Wook
Known for his cool demeanor in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Park Seo-joon's versatile acting and undeniable charm elevate him to K-drama stardom
Image: JTBC
Park Seo-Joon
Kim Soo-hyun's cool vibe in It's Okay to Not Be Okay left a lasting impression. His nuanced performances and undeniable talent make him a standout
Image: Disney+
Kim Soo-Hyun
The suave Hyun Bin, from Secret Garden to Crash Landing On You, oozes coolness. His memorable roles and dashing looks cement his status
Image: tvN
Hyun Bin
Known for his role in Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong-ki's cool and commanding presence captivates. His diverse roles showcase his acting prowess
Image: tvN
Song Joong-ki
Seo In-guk's cool and laid-back charm in Shopping King Louie won hearts. His ability to switch between genres highlights his versatility
Image: MBC.
Seo In-Guk
Yoo Ah-in's cool intensity in Chicago Typewriter and Sungkyunkwan Scandal makes him a compelling actor. His unique roles showcase his diverse acting range
Image: tvN.
Yoo Ah-in
Lee Jong-suk's cool allure in While You Were Sleeping and Pinocchio defines him. His emotive performances and striking visuals create an indelible impact
Image: MBC.
Lee Jong-suk
Click Here
Rising star Nam Joo-hyuk's cool and relatable characters, as seen in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo, mark him as a refreshing presence
Image: MBC
Nam Joo-hyuk