Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 08, 2023

Entertainment

K-drama actors with a cool vibe

The epitome of cool, Lee Min-ho, stole hearts in Boys Over Flowers with his suave charm. His charisma and style continue to shine

Image:  KBS2.

Lee Min-ho

Ji Chang-wook's magnetic presence in Healer showcased his cool yet endearing side. His action-packed roles and killer smile make him a fan-favorite

Image:  tvN

Ji Chang-Wook

Known for his cool demeanor in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Park Seo-joon's versatile acting and undeniable charm elevate him to K-drama stardom

 Image: JTBC

Park Seo-Joon

Kim Soo-hyun's cool vibe in It's Okay to Not Be Okay left a lasting impression. His nuanced performances and undeniable talent make him a standout

Image:  Disney+

Kim Soo-Hyun

The suave Hyun Bin, from Secret Garden to Crash Landing On You, oozes coolness. His memorable roles and dashing looks cement his status

Image: tvN

Hyun Bin

Known for his role in Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong-ki's cool and commanding presence captivates. His diverse roles showcase his acting prowess

Image: tvN

Song Joong-ki

Seo In-guk's cool and laid-back charm in Shopping King Louie won hearts. His ability to switch between genres highlights his versatility

Image:  MBC.

Seo In-Guk

Yoo Ah-in's cool intensity in Chicago Typewriter and Sungkyunkwan Scandal makes him a compelling actor. His unique roles showcase his diverse acting range

Image:  tvN.

Yoo Ah-in

Lee Jong-suk's cool allure in While You Were Sleeping and Pinocchio defines him. His emotive performances and striking visuals create an indelible impact

 Image:  MBC.

Lee Jong-suk

Rising star Nam Joo-hyuk's cool and relatable characters, as seen in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo, mark him as a refreshing presence

 Image:  MBC

Nam Joo-hyuk

