K-drama actors with a deep voice
Kim Min Jae is a popular actor known for his deep and raspy voice that draws viewers in. He has played in dramas like Dr. Romantic and Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist and Goblin
Kim Woo Bin is a famous actor who rose to fame after his role in Heirs. Apart from his acting skills, Kim Woo Bin is also known for his deep and calming voice that can make anyone feel at ease
Lee SooHyuk has a captivating voice that makes you want to listen to him for hours. His deep and powerful voice is perfect for fantasy dramas, which he has starred in since his debut in 2010
Yeo Jin Goo is a South Korean actor who started his career as a child actor in 2005. He has come a long way since then, and one of the things that has changed over the years is his voice
Lee Dong Wook is an incredibly talented actor who has captivated audiences with his diverse range of characters. One of his defining features is his deep, haunting voice, which adds an extra layer of depth to his performances
Kim MinGue is an incredibly talented actor who has won hearts all around the world with his good looks. But let's talk about that voice! His deep, captivating voice is simply mesmerizing
Wi HaJun is not just a handsome guy with a cheerful smile; he also has a really deep and attractive voice that can surprise you. His voice sounds even deeper when he speaks in his local dialect
Gong Yoo is a very charming actor who has a voice that can make you feel entranced. When he speaks, it's hard not to be captivated by the sound of his voice
Woo DoHwan has the type of voice that makes you want to listen to it for hours on end. He has a particular way of speaking that is calming, comforting, and healing
Lee SunKyun is the first name that comes to mind when we think of actors with a baritone. His beaming, deep voice has a fandom of its own
