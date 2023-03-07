Heading 3
K-drama actors with a sweet smile
Vedangi Joshi
mar 7, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram
Lee Min Ho
He looks like a blessing for our eyes
Image Credit: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
Kim Soo Hyun
His happy face is everyone's favourite
Image Credit: VAST Entertainment
Hyun Bin
His heavenly smile has stolen many hearts
Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram
Lee Jong Suk
His smile can make everyone’s day joyful
Image Credit: Park Seo Joon’s Instagram
Park Seo Joon
A gentleman with a charming smile
Image Credit: Lee Joon Gi’s Instagram
Lee Joon Gi
He has a natural and innocent beauty
Image Credit: Ji Chang Wook’s Instagram
Ji Chang Wook
His smile makes us skip our heartbeat
Image Credit: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram
Cha Eun Woo
He has the power of melting everyone’s heart
Image Credit: Lee Dong Wook’s Instagram
Lee Dong Wook
Lee Dong Wook looks beautiful as ever
