K-drama actors with dimples
Dimpled heartthrob Lee Jong-suk charms with his contagious smile, adding warmth to every scene. His versatile talent and endearing dimples make him a beloved K-drama star
Image: MBC
Lee Jong-suk
Park Bo-gum's boyish charm and deep dimples create an irresistible combination. His genuine smile lights up K-dramas, making him a beloved actor in the industry
Image: tvN
Park Bo-gum
Kim Woo-bin's smoldering looks are enhanced by his distinctive dimples. With charisma and a captivating presence, he's a dimpled sensation in the world of K-drama
Image: SBS
Kim Woo-bin
Seo In-guk's charming dimples mirror his sweet and charismatic roles. From romantic leads to heartfelt characters, his smile adds joy to every K-drama moment
Image: tvN
Seo In-Guk
Park Seo-joon's handsome features, including his charming dimples, make him a heartthrob in K-drama land. His talent and warmth shine through every captivating performance
Image: tvN
Park Seo-Joon
Ji Chang-wook's action-packed roles are complemented by his adorable dimples. A versatile actor, his smiles add a touch of sweetness to his intense and charismatic characters
Image: tvN
Ji Chang-Wook
Jung Hae-in's boy-next-door charm is heightened by his endearing dimples. Known for his heartwarming roles, he effortlessly captures hearts with his genuine and infectious smile
Image: tvN
Jung Hae-in
Lee Min-ho's iconic dimples contribute to his timeless appeal. From sweeping historical dramas to modern romantic tales, his charismatic presence and smile remain unforgettable
Image: SBS
Lee Min-ho
Kim Seon Ho's deep dimples reflect his youthful and charming demeanor. With a mix of romantic and intense roles, his endearing smile remains a highlight in K-dramas.
Image: tvN
Kim Seon Ho
From "Crash Landing on You" to "Memories of the Alhambra," Hyun Bin has captivated audiences with his good looks and undeniable acting talent. His dimples add to his warm and inviting aura.
Image: tvN
Hyun Bin