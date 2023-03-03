Heading 3
K-drama actresses with a beautiful smile
mar 3, 2023
Image Credit: Park Shin Hye's Instagram
Park Shin Hye
Simple beauty with a welcoming smile
Image Credit: Bae Suzy’s Instagram
Bae Suzy
We like it when Bae Suzy tries hard to not smile
Image Credit: IU’s Instagram
IU
Can’t take our eyes off her adorable face
Image Credit: Son Ye Jin’s Instagram
Son Ye Jin
Son Ye Jin having fun with her furry baby
Image Credit: Park Bo Young’s Instagram
Park Bo Young
Here comes the sunshine with her bright smile
Image Credit: Park Min Young’s Instagram
Park Min Young
Park Min Young has a natural glow
Image Credit: Han Hyo Joo’s Instagram
Han Hyo Joo
She has both, beautiful eyes and a perfect smile
Image Credit: Kim So Hyun’s Instagram
Kim So Hyun
Kim So Hyun looks pretty like a princess
Image Credit: Kim Yoo Jung’s Instagram
Kim Yoo Jung
Kim Yoo Jung looks like a happy child
