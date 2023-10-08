Heading 3
Ayushi Saxena
OCTOBER 08, 2023
K-drama characters played by Kim Sejeong
Kim Sejeong played the role of Shin Ha Ri who is a researcher at Go Food's Food Development Team 1
Image: SBS
Business Proposal (2022)
Kim Sejeong plays the role of On Ma Eum who is a rookie contract employee at a webtoon editorial department
Image: SBS
Today's Webtoon (2022)
Kim Sejeong plays Do Ha Na, a server at a restaurant called Eonni's Noodles. She jiins the Counters team to fight evil spirits
The Uncanny Counter and its sequel (2020 & 2023)
Image: tvN
KIM Sejeong plays Hong Yi Young who suffers from insomnia and face trouble falling asleep
I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019)
Image: KBS
Kim Sejeong makes a special appearance as a neighbor in Alt. 205 in this sitcom
The Sound Of Your Heart (2016)
Image: Kim Sejeong's Instagram
Kim Sejeong plays Rah Eun Ho, an 18-year-old student who gets a low rank but despite this stays optimistic and strives to become a webtoon artist
School 2017 (2017)
Image: KBS
Kim Sejeomg made her theatrical debut with Return: The Promise of the Day where she played the role of Haesung
Return: The Promise of the Day
Image: Kim Sejeong's Instagram
Kim Sejeong made her musical debut with Red Book. She played the role of Anna, the main protagonist
Red Book
Image: Kim Sejeong's Instagram
Kim Sejeong joined as the cast member for this Netflix variety show. She was regular member for three seasons
Busted! (2018)
Image: Kim Sejeong's Instagram
Kim Sejeong appeared as a special co-host on the show for only ten episodes. It is a variety show
Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant (2018)
Image: Kim Sejeong's Instagram
