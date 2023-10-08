Heading 3

Ayushi Saxena

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 08, 2023

K-drama characters played by Kim Sejeong

Kim Sejeong played the role of Shin Ha Ri who is a researcher at Go Food's Food Development Team 1

Image: SBS

Business Proposal (2022)

Kim Sejeong plays the role of On Ma Eum who is a rookie contract employee at a webtoon editorial department

Image: SBS

Today's Webtoon (2022)

Kim Sejeong plays Do Ha Na, a server at a restaurant called Eonni's Noodles. She jiins the Counters team to fight evil spirits 

 The Uncanny Counter and its sequel (2020 & 2023)

Image: tvN

KIM Sejeong plays Hong Yi Young who suffers from insomnia and face trouble falling asleep

I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019)

Image: KBS

Kim Sejeong makes a special appearance as a neighbor in Alt. 205 in this sitcom

The Sound Of Your Heart (2016)

Image: Kim Sejeong's Instagram 

Kim Sejeong plays Rah Eun Ho, an 18-year-old student who gets a low rank but despite this stays optimistic and strives to become a webtoon artist

School 2017 (2017)

Image: KBS

Kim Sejeomg made her theatrical debut with Return: The Promise of the Day where she played the role of  Haesung

Return: The Promise of the Day

Image: Kim Sejeong's Instagram 

Kim Sejeong made her musical debut with Red Book. She played the role of Anna, the main protagonist 

 Red Book

Image: Kim Sejeong's Instagram

Kim Sejeong joined as the cast member for this Netflix variety show. She was regular member for three seasons

Busted! (2018)

Image: Kim Sejeong's Instagram

Kim Sejeong appeared as a special co-host on the show for only ten episodes. It is a variety show

 Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant (2018)

Image: Kim Sejeong's Instagram

