Pratyusha Dash

june 22, 2024

Entertainment

K-drama characters who are total simps

At a certain moment, Yeom Mi Jeong asked Mr. Gu to worship her, and from then on, they became known as the 'worship' couple

Image Credits- JTBC 

My Liberation Notes’ Son Suk Ku

Se Hee is completely smitten with Ji Ho, showing his love by respecting their boundaries and decisions

Image credits- tvN

Because This Is My First Life’s Lee Min Ki

Shin Sol I, a bubbly teenager, finds herself deeply smitten with Cha Heon, her neighbor who struggles to convey his emotions

Image Credits-KakaoTV

A Love So Beautiful’s So Joo Yeon

Though it took him a while to grasp his feelings for Shin Hari, Kang Tae Mu was all in from the start

Image Credits-SBS TV

Business Proposal’s Ahn Hyo Seop 

Even after being rejected by Baek Seung Jo multiple times, Oh Ha Ni still pursues him being all smitten

Playful Kiss’ Jung So Min 

Image Credits- MBC

It's sweet when childhood friends become lovers, especially when the guy can't resist teasing his crush. Jung Joon Hyung had a blast playfully teasing his crush Kim Bok Joo

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’s Nam Joo Hyuk 

Image Credits- MBC

Ryu Sun Jae is the epitome of falling first and falling hard. His love for Im Sol remains constant across multiple timelines, unwavering despite any changes

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok 

Image Credits- tvN

Ban Ji Eum, who retains memories of all her past lives, embarks on a journey to reunite with a lost love from her 18th life, a love that was tragically cut short by choosing him over and over

See You in My 19th Life’s Shin Hye Yoon

Image Credits- tvN

Hwang Yong Sik meets Dong Baek and quickly falls head over heels for her. He vows to always stand by her side and protect both her and her loved ones

When the Camellia Blooms’ Kang Ha Neul 

Image Credits- KBS2

Ahn Min Hyuk’s steadfast love for Bong Soon from start to finish showcased his unwavering commitment and dedication to her, even in the face of adversity

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’s Park Hyung Sik

Image Credits- JTBC

