K-drama characters who are total simps
At a certain moment, Yeom Mi Jeong asked Mr. Gu to worship her, and from then on, they became known as the 'worship' couple
Image Credits- JTBC
My Liberation Notes’ Son Suk Ku
Se Hee is completely smitten with Ji Ho, showing his love by respecting their boundaries and decisions
Image credits- tvN
Because This Is My First Life’s Lee Min Ki
Shin Sol I, a bubbly teenager, finds herself deeply smitten with Cha Heon, her neighbor who struggles to convey his emotions
Image Credits-KakaoTV
A Love So Beautiful’s So Joo Yeon
Though it took him a while to grasp his feelings for Shin Hari, Kang Tae Mu was all in from the start
Image Credits-SBS TV
Business Proposal’s Ahn Hyo Seop
Even after being rejected by Baek Seung Jo multiple times, Oh Ha Ni still pursues him being all smitten
Playful Kiss’ Jung So Min
Image Credits- MBC
It's sweet when childhood friends become lovers, especially when the guy can't resist teasing his crush. Jung Joon Hyung had a blast playfully teasing his crush Kim Bok Joo
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’s Nam Joo Hyuk
Image Credits- MBC
Ryu Sun Jae is the epitome of falling first and falling hard. His love for Im Sol remains constant across multiple timelines, unwavering despite any changes
Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok
Image Credits- tvN
Ban Ji Eum, who retains memories of all her past lives, embarks on a journey to reunite with a lost love from her 18th life, a love that was tragically cut short by choosing him over and over
See You in My 19th Life’s Shin Hye Yoon
Image Credits- tvN
Hwang Yong Sik meets Dong Baek and quickly falls head over heels for her. He vows to always stand by her side and protect both her and her loved ones
When the Camellia Blooms’ Kang Ha Neul
Image Credits- KBS2
Ahn Min Hyuk’s steadfast love for Bong Soon from start to finish showcased his unwavering commitment and dedication to her, even in the face of adversity
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’s Park Hyung Sik
Image Credits- JTBC