K-drama Characters Who Will Never Not Be Iconic
Sanjukta Choudhury
A successful children's book author with a dark, mysterious aura. Her complex personality and growth throughout the series make her truly memorable
Image credit: tvN
Ko Mun-yeong
Drama: It's Okay to Not Be Okay
The charismatic and moody owner of Hotel Del Luna, a hotel for ghosts. Her impeccable fashion sense and poignant backstory resonate deeply with viewers
Image credit: tvN
Jang Man-wol
Drama: Hotel Del Luna
A charismatic and ruthless mafia lawyer who returns to Korea. His sharp wit, strategic mind, and fight for justice make him an unforgettable anti-hero
Vincenzo
Drama: Vincenzo
Min Min, the quirky CEO, and Bong Bong, the petite but powerful woman. Their chemistry and unique love story are central to the show's charm
Image credit: JTBC
Min Min and Bong Bong
Drama: Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
A talented and hardworking woman who ends up in a fake relationship with her boss. Her relatable personality and comedic timing make her stand out
Shin Ha-ri
Drama: Business Proposal
Image credit: SBS
A charming and determined athlete/idol facing various personal challenges. His perseverance and growth throughout the series make him a standout character
Ryu Sun-jae
Drama: Lovely Runner
Image credit: tvN
A bubbly and strong weightlifter. Her journey of self-discovery and love, combined with her endearing personality, has won over many fans
Kim Bok-joo
Drama: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image credit:MBC
A cheerful and caring girl navigating her teenage years in the late '80s. Her relatable struggles and heartwarming relationships make her a fan favourite
Sung Deok-sun
Drama: Reply 1988
Image credit: tvN
A passionate and determined fencer. Her resilience and growth through the ups and downs of youth are both inspiring and touching
Na Hee-do
Drama: Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image credit: tvN
Known for his humorous and quirky personality. His iconic "Gwenchana" scene and comedic antics make him a beloved character in the K-drama world
Lee Joon-ki (Gwenchana Guy)
Drama: Welcome to Waikiki
Image credit: JTBC