june 19, 2024

K-drama Characters Who Will Never Not Be Iconic

Sanjukta Choudhury

A successful children's book author with a dark, mysterious aura. Her complex personality and growth throughout the series make her truly memorable

Image credit: tvN

Ko Mun-yeong
Drama: It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

The charismatic and moody owner of Hotel Del Luna, a hotel for ghosts. Her impeccable fashion sense and poignant backstory resonate deeply with viewers

Image credit: tvN

Jang Man-wol
Drama: Hotel Del Luna

A charismatic and ruthless mafia lawyer who returns to Korea. His sharp wit, strategic mind, and fight for justice make him an unforgettable anti-hero

Vincenzo
Drama: Vincenzo 

Image credit: tvN

Min Min, the quirky CEO, and Bong Bong, the petite but powerful woman. Their chemistry and unique love story are central to the show's charm

Image credit: JTBC

Min Min and Bong Bong
Drama: Strong Woman Do Bong-soon 

A talented and hardworking woman who ends up in a fake relationship with her boss. Her relatable personality and comedic timing make her stand out

Shin Ha-ri
Drama: Business Proposal 

Image credit: SBS

A charming and determined athlete/idol facing various personal challenges. His perseverance and growth throughout the series make him a standout character

Ryu Sun-jae
Drama: Lovely Runner

Image credit: tvN

A bubbly and strong weightlifter. Her journey of self-discovery and love, combined with her endearing personality, has won over many fans

Kim Bok-joo
Drama: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image credit:MBC

A cheerful and caring girl navigating her teenage years in the late '80s. Her relatable struggles and heartwarming relationships make her a fan favourite

Sung Deok-sun
Drama: Reply 1988 

Image credit: tvN

A passionate and determined fencer. Her resilience and growth through the ups and downs of youth are both inspiring and touching

Na Hee-do
Drama: Twenty-Five Twenty-One 

Image credit: tvN

Known for his humorous and quirky personality. His iconic "Gwenchana" scene and comedic antics make him a beloved character in the K-drama world

Lee Joon-ki (Gwenchana Guy)
Drama: Welcome to Waikiki

Image credit: JTBC

