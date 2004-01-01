Heading 3

K-drama co-stars that began dating

Sugandha Srivastava

April 10, 2023

Entertainment

After reports of their relationship surfaced online, their agencies confirmed the same. Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon starred together in the K-drama The Glory, which also featured Song Hye Kyo

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon

Source: Netflix's Instagram

Fans were overjoyed to hear that the two dated and later got married. Crash Landing on You wasn't the first project the two actors worked on together, as they starred in the 2018 movie, The Negotiation

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

Source: VAST Entertainment and MSteam Entertainment

The two starred in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, a popular series about youth, sports, and romance. The stars became friends on set and end up falling in love in real life, however broke up later

Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk

Source: Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk’s Instagrams

They first met on the set of Save the Last Dance for Me, a TV series that aired from October 2004 to January 2005. In real life, however, the pair began dating and eventually confirmed their relationship publicly in 2007

Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung

Source: Namoo Entertainment

Ahn Jae Hyun played the lead role in Blood, the 2015 TV show where he met Koo Hye Sun. In 2016, it was confirmed that the couple began dating in real life and got married but have since separated

Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun

Source: Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun’s Instagrams

Park Min Young and Lee Min Ho developed feelings for each other after working on City Hunter. Their agencies confirmed the relationship, however, only five months later, the announcement of their breakup came

Park Min Young and Lee Min Ho 

Source: Park Min Young and Lee Min Ho’s Instagrams

In 2017, Song and Song confirmed their relationship by reporting that marriage was on the way. They tied the knot in October of the same year only to announce a divorce just two years later 

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo

Source: Blossom Entertainment and United Artists Agency

The two met while shooting My Father Is Strange and started a romantic relationship in October 2017. A month after Lee Joon’s discharge from the military, in January 2020, the couple announced their breakup

Jung So Min and Lee Joon

Source: KBS2 TV

Reply 1988 finished airing in January 2016, and later that year, Lee and Ryu began dating. While there is no marriage in sight – for now – the couple is still happily together

Lee Hye Ri and Ryu Jun Yeol

Source: Lee Hye Ri and Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagrams

This pair first met while shooting the 2013 drama Two Weeks. The couple started dating in 2014, after the show finished airing, and have been together ever since getting married in January 2017

Ryu Soo Young and Park Ha Sun

Source: ELRIS and KeyEast

