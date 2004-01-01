After reports of their relationship surfaced online, their agencies confirmed the same. Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon starred together in the K-drama The Glory, which also featured Song Hye Kyo
Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon
Source: Netflix's Instagram
Fans were overjoyed to hear that the two dated and later got married. Crash Landing on You wasn't the first project the two actors worked on together, as they starred in the 2018 movie, The Negotiation
Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin
Source: VAST Entertainment and MSteam Entertainment
The two starred in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, a popular series about youth, sports, and romance. The stars became friends on set and end up falling in love in real life, however broke up later
Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk
Source: Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk’s Instagrams
They first met on the set of Save the Last Dance for Me, a TV series that aired from October 2004 to January 2005. In real life, however, the pair began dating and eventually confirmed their relationship publicly in 2007
Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung
Source: Namoo Entertainment
Ahn Jae Hyun played the lead role in Blood, the 2015 TV show where he met Koo Hye Sun. In 2016, it was confirmed that the couple began dating in real life and got married but have since separated
Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun
Source: Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun’s Instagrams
Park Min Young and Lee Min Ho developed feelings for each other after working on City Hunter. Their agencies confirmed the relationship, however, only five months later, the announcement of their breakup came
Park Min Young and Lee Min Ho
Source: Park Min Young and Lee Min Ho’s Instagrams
In 2017, Song and Song confirmed their relationship by reporting that marriage was on the way. They tied the knot in October of the same year only to announce a divorce just two years later
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo
Source: Blossom Entertainment and United Artists Agency
The two met while shooting My Father Is Strange and started a romantic relationship in October 2017. A month after Lee Joon’s discharge from the military, in January 2020, the couple announced their breakup
Jung So Min and Lee Joon
Source: KBS2 TV
Reply 1988 finished airing in January 2016, and later that year, Lee and Ryu began dating. While there is no marriage in sight – for now – the couple is still happily together
Lee Hye Ri and Ryu Jun Yeol
Source: Lee Hye Ri and Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagrams
This pair first met while shooting the 2013 drama Two Weeks. The couple started dating in 2014, after the show finished airing, and have been together ever since getting married in January 2017
Ryu Soo Young and Park Ha Sun
Source: ELRIS and KeyEast
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations