Pujya Doss

MARCH 12, 2024

Entertainment

K-drama couple that will make you feel single 

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

Captain Yoo Shi Jin and Dr. Kang Mo Yeon are two strong and independent people who fall in love despite their different worlds

Kim Shin is a goblin who is cursed with immortality and Ji Eun Tak is a human girl who can see ghosts. They meet by chance and their lives become intertwined

Image: tvN

Goblin 

Yoon Se Ri is a South Korean heiress who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea. She is rescued by Ri Jeong Hyeok, a North Korean soldier

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You 

Kwon Jung Rok is a successful lawyer who is known for his cold personality. Oh Yoon Seo is a top actress who is forced to take on a job as his secretary

Image: tvN

Touch Your Heart

Lee Young Joon is a narcissistic vice president of a company who is extremely demanding. Kim Mi So is his competent and hardworking secretary

Image: tvN

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Do Bong Soon is a woman with superhuman strength. Ahn Min Hyuk is the CEO of a gaming company. Despite their different personalities, they fall in love and help each other to fight crime

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: tvN

Sung Deok Mi is a talented art curator who is secretly a fangirl of a K-pop idol. Ryan Gold is a famous artist who is known for his cold personality

Her Private Life 

Kim Bok Joo is a weightlifter who is focused on her career. Jung Joon Hyung is a swimmer who is struggling with a slump

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Ko Dong Man is a former taekwondo athlete who is now an unsuccessful mixed martial arts fighter. Choi Ae Ra is a longtime friend of Dong Man's who is struggling to find her place in the world

Fight My Way

Image: KBS2

Go Eun Chan is a tomboy who disguises herself as a boy to get a job at a coffee shop. Choi Han Kyul is the handsome and wealthy owner of the coffee shop. Despite their different backgrounds, they fall in love and learn to accept themselves 

Coffee Prince

Image: MBC

