K-drama couple that will make you feel single 

Captain Yoo Shi Jin and Dr. Kang Mo Yeon are two strong and independent people who fall in love despite their different worlds
Kim Shin is a goblin who is cursed with immortality and Ji Eun Tak is a human girl who can see ghosts. They meet by chance and their lives become intertwined
Goblin
Yoon Se Ri is a South Korean heiress who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea. She is rescued by Ri Jeong Hyeok, a North Korean soldier
Crash Landing on You
Kwon Jung Rok is a successful lawyer who is known for his cold personality. Oh Yoon Seo is a top actress who is forced to take on a job as his secretary
Touch Your Heart
Lee Young Joon is a narcissistic vice president of a company who is extremely demanding. Kim Mi So is his competent and hardworking secretary
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Do Bong Soon is a woman with superhuman strength. Ahn Min Hyuk is the CEO of a gaming company. Despite their different personalities, they fall in love and help each other to fight crime
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Sung Deok Mi is a talented art curator who is secretly a fangirl of a K-pop idol. Ryan Gold is a famous artist who is known for his cold personality
Her Private Life
Kim Bok Joo is a weightlifter who is focused on her career. Jung Joon Hyung is a swimmer who is struggling with a slump
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Ko Dong Man is a former taekwondo athlete who is now an unsuccessful mixed martial arts fighter. Choi Ae Ra is a longtime friend of Dong Man's who is struggling to find her place in the world
Fight My Way
Go Eun Chan is a tomboy who disguises herself as a boy to get a job at a coffee shop. Choi Han Kyul is the handsome and wealthy owner of the coffee shop. Despite their different backgrounds, they fall in love and learn to accept themselves