Pujya Doss

Entertainment

K-drama couple who will sweep you off your feet

January 20, 2024

The magnetic chemistry between a selfless psychiatric ward caregiver and a bestselling children's book author unfolds in this emotionally charged series

Image:  tvN.

Kim Soo-hyun & Seo Ye-ji in It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Witness a charismatic CEO and his efficient secretary navigate a web of office intrigue, humor, and a blossoming love story

Image:  tvN.

Park Seo-joon & Park Min-young in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

A cross-border love story emerges when a South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea. Their undeniable connection defies political boundaries

Image:  tvN.

Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing On You

A thrilling legal romance unfolds as a prosecutor and a prosecutor trainee work together on intriguing cases, leading to unexpected love

Ji Chang-wook & Nam Ji-hyun in Suspicious Partner

Image:  SBS.

The charismatic heirs of a conglomerate navigate love, rivalry, and family expectations in this classic romance drama

Lee Min-ho & Park Shin-hye in The Heirs

Image:  SBS.

Lee Jong-suk & Han Hyo-joo in W Two Worlds

Image:  MBC.

Explore the boundaries between reality and fiction as a surgeon gets entangled with a webtoon character in this mind-bending romance

Set in historical Korea, a crown prince and a eunuch navigate love and political intrigue in this charming romantic tale

Park Bo-gum & Kim Yoo-jung in Love in the Moonlight

Image:  KBS2.

Witness the complex love stories of three career-driven women in the competitive world of technology and web portal companies

Jang Ki-yong & Im Soo-jung in Search: WWW

Image:  tvN.

A love story unfolds between a captain of the Special Forces and a doctor, navigating the challenges of duty, sacrifice, and unexpected romance

Song Joong-ki & Song Hye-kyo in Descendants of the Sun

Image:  KBS2.

A quirky romance blossoms between a petite bodyguard with superhuman strength and the CEO of a gaming company

Park Hyung-sik & Park Bo-young in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Image:  JTBC.

