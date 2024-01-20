K-drama couple who will sweep you off your feet
January 20, 2024
The magnetic chemistry between a selfless psychiatric ward caregiver and a bestselling children's book author unfolds in this emotionally charged series
Image: tvN.
Kim Soo-hyun & Seo Ye-ji in It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Witness a charismatic CEO and his efficient secretary navigate a web of office intrigue, humor, and a blossoming love story
Image: tvN.
Park Seo-joon & Park Min-young in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
A cross-border love story emerges when a South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea. Their undeniable connection defies political boundaries
Image: tvN.
Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing On You
A thrilling legal romance unfolds as a prosecutor and a prosecutor trainee work together on intriguing cases, leading to unexpected love
Ji Chang-wook & Nam Ji-hyun in Suspicious Partner
Image: SBS.
The charismatic heirs of a conglomerate navigate love, rivalry, and family expectations in this classic romance drama
Lee Min-ho & Park Shin-hye in The Heirs
Image: SBS.
Lee Jong-suk & Han Hyo-joo in W Two Worlds
Image: MBC.
Explore the boundaries between reality and fiction as a surgeon gets entangled with a webtoon character in this mind-bending romance
Set in historical Korea, a crown prince and a eunuch navigate love and political intrigue in this charming romantic tale
Park Bo-gum & Kim Yoo-jung in Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS2.
Witness the complex love stories of three career-driven women in the competitive world of technology and web portal companies
Jang Ki-yong & Im Soo-jung in Search: WWW
Image: tvN.
A love story unfolds between a captain of the Special Forces and a doctor, navigating the challenges of duty, sacrifice, and unexpected romance
Song Joong-ki & Song Hye-kyo in Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2.
A quirky romance blossoms between a petite bodyguard with superhuman strength and the CEO of a gaming company
Park Hyung-sik & Park Bo-young in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC.